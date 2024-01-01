Not everyone will be happy about one of the big changes to the 2024 iPhones – PCW

#happy #big #iPhones #PCW

If the rumors are true, this year will mark an era in the history of the iPhone Pro series.

Popping the champagne and lighting the fireworks, we turned to the year 2024, which probably won’t pass without a new iPhone. As a matter of fact, the leakers already believe they know some of the secrets of the 2025 devices, while in the coming months we can rightly expect a flood of rumors about the iPhone 16 series expected to arrive in the fall.

One of the rumors confirmed by several sources is that Apple has decided to take an important step this year and will increase the size of the displays of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which compete in the more expensive price category.

As the MacRumors article reminds us, according to the current situation, the leakers expect the iPhone 16 Pro to be 6.27 inches (159.33 mm) instead of the current 6.1, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to be 6.85 inches instead of 6.7 ( 174.06 mm) diameter panel. The change will also affect the size and weight of the devices as follows:

iPhone 16 Pro : Thickness 8.25mm, Height 149.6mm, Width 71.45mm, Weight 194g (iPhone 15 Pro: 8.25/146.6/70.6mm/187g).

: Thickness 8.25mm, Height 149.6mm, Width 71.45mm, Weight 194g (iPhone 15 Pro: 8.25/146.6/70.6mm/187g). iPhone 16 Pro Max: Thickness 8.25mm, Height 163mm, Width 77.58mm, Weight 225g (iPhone 15 Pro: 8.25/159.9/76.7mm/221g).

So, if the sources are not mistaken, the 2024 premium iPhones will undergo some fattening, which may not be well received by all buyers of the standard Pro model, since the current 6.1-inch format may be attractive to many nowadays. size that seems compact. However, increasing the size is not the only change regarding the panels, a MacRumors because it reminds me of another rumor, according to which the people of Cupertino are the so-called the use of microlens technology in the displays is being considered.

The advantage of this is that it enables greater brightness, while potentially consuming less energy, so larger panels will not necessarily reduce operating time (a more economical processor can also help a lot with the latter). We will only know for sure in 9 months what will become of all this.