Not only Messi is missing

#Messi #missing

12/28/2023 Act. at 07:48 CET

It was clear that when Leo Messi left Barça, the team and the club would miss the Argentine. The best player in the history of football cannot be replaced. The hole he left is big. But Messi is not the only footballer who has left the team orphaned of enormous quality and a talent that is impossible to replace.

The last summer, Barça lost Sergio Busquetsthat player invisible to the juries when it came to awarding an individual award, but who has been the best center half of this century.

Xavi knew that the Catalan was a vital piece in his scheme and that is why he tried to convince his captain to continue for another year dressed as a Barça player. And once he learned that Busquets’ decision was to leave Barça to go play in Miami with Messi and Jordi Alba, he tried to convince the sports management and the board of directors to sign him who he considered the player most similar to him. center half of Badia, the Real Sociedad player, Martín Zubimendi.

Its high price, the desire of the player himself to compete with the Anoeta team in the Champions League and the delicate Barça economy caused the player from Terrassa to have to give in his intentions and change his objective. ending up Oriol Romeu to be Busquets’ replacementan experienced player who knew Barça’s position and way of playing, but who has gone from more to less in his performance.

Without Busquets, Barça has been left without the best midfielder of this century

Xavi does not have Busquets and the man from Terrassa knows that the Catalan’s absence is one of the causes of the defensive problem that the team is having in this first part of the season. Barça conceded 20 goals in the entire last League, being champion. He has already reached 21 in the current one with one day left until the conclusion of the first round.

Busquets’ absence is important in this sense. Nobody like him to understand the team’s offensive game and also its defensive game. Nobody like him to bring the lines together, something very important when the time comes to defend to avoid transitions. Nobody like him to make tactical fouls to avoid counterattacks. There is no one like him to take the team to the opposite field and put high pressure on the opponent to quickly recover the ball after losing it.

It is evident that The team and Xavi greatly miss a player who has never been a physical wonder, but who is extremely intelligent and the best center half that Barça could have had to develop its classic game.

It’s not Messi, but The Barça team is missing Badia’s team like eating. Finding someone who can come close to everything that ‘Busi’ gave to Barça is a challenge for the sports management led by Deco.