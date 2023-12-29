“Not proven” – Was Hawking wrong about black holes?

#proven #Hawking #wrong #black #holes

Welt

By: Tanja Banner

The work of a well-known mathematician wants to show that Stephen Hawking was wrong about the “inner workings” of black holes – and is apparently convincing.

Frankfurt – Black holes are mysterious celestial bodies that researchers can now photograph, but cannot look into. Nevertheless, we believe we know what’s going on inside – thanks to two renowned researchers. The brilliant scientist Stephen Hawking and Roger Penrose, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2020, explained in the 1970s that a so-called singularity occurs at the center of black holes. This means a place where gravity is so strong that it becomes infinite.

This fact is now contradicted by a New Zealand mathematician who has also been working on black holes for a long time: Roy Kerr. In a work on the preprint server arXiv published but not yet peer-reviewed, he writes: “Why do so many believe that the star inside must become singular at this moment? Faith, not science! Sixty years with no proof, but they believe!”

Singularity in a Black Hole: Were Hawking and Penrose Wrong?

Kerr writes, referring to Penrose and Hawking: “It has not been proven that a singularity is inevitable when an event horizon forms around a collapsing star.” Hawking and Penrose’s point is that light rays within a black hole are finite – they would then have to end in a singularity. However, Kerr now says that Hawking and Penrose drew wrong conclusions.

What happens inside a black hole? You can’t look inside. (Artist’s impression) © imago images/YAY Images

“This is perhaps the most surprising development in theoretical physics that I have experienced in a decade,” writes theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder from the Munich Center for Mathematical Philosophy on X. She further explains in a video: “It seems that Kerr’s argument is almost certainly mathematically correct. And it’s not even a particularly difficult argument, to the shame of many theoretical physicists, myself included.”

But is Kerr right, were Hawking and Penrose really wrong? Hossenfelder puts it this way: “Just because the proof contains an error does not mean that the conclusion is wrong.” (tab)