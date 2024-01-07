Not ready for gray hair yet? These are the most beautiful shades of ash blonde

#ready #gray #hair #beautiful #shades #ash #blonde

Ash and pearl blonde are light blonde colors with white, beige and gray tones. It’s the perfect not-quite-gray look if you want to wait a little longer before ‘going gray’. You can choose to dye your entire hair or parts of it. The latter is called ‘gray blending’ and is a balayage technique in which the hairdresser uses shades that resemble your own hair color to cover up the gray hair. You will then get highlights and lowlights through your gray hair, so that all the shades blend beautifully and the gray is no longer dominant.

If you go for light, you can be inspired by the looks below.

1. Asblonde highlights

One way to embrace your gray hair, but give it a little more dynamism, is with ash blonde highlights.

2. Pearly white



Light blonde hair that touches white can look very fresh and striking. Some women have it naturally, but if not, you can, for example, ask the hairdresser for ‘pearl blonde’: a silvery light blonde.

3. Gray glow



Just because natural gray hair is a step too far doesn’t mean we should avoid a gray glow altogether. Ash blonde with a grayish or even purple undertone gives a cool, modern look.

4. Cool and warm

The hair colors cool ash blonde and chocolate brown seem like two opposites, but go well together for a warmer look. Depending on whether you have naturally dark or light hair, you can have your hair gray blended.

Natascha finds her gray hair a bit dull because of her pale skin. Lowlights create more character in her face. Liselotte styles it off with beautiful clothing in softer colors than black. Look, what a difference!

