Not since the USSR has Russia opened so many new oil wells

Russia is on track to hit a record in new oil drillings for the second year in a row. Data for 2023 is not yet final, but points to a new record.

In the first 11 months of 2023, Russia drilled more than 28 thousand kilometers of oil wells, on track to beat the post-Soviet record recorded in 2022, according to data from “Bloomberg”.

The country will close the year with more than 30 thousand kilometers of wells drilled, according to forecasts by Kpler and Yakov&Partners.

Despite international sanctions and pressure on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine two years ago, the oil sector remains very active in trying to replace older, less profitable wells.

Wells in operation for more than five years correspond to 96% of Russia’s total production, according to data for 2022 from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

“The main reason for the growth in drilling in Russia is the need to launch new wells, which have to be launched as current areas are depleted,” according to Gennadii Masakov of Yakov&Partners.

But the path has not been easy. The United States has sanctioned dozens of companies that produce drilling equipment and develop new production techniques to limit “Russia’s extractive capabilities.”

The European Union has already imposed restrictions in 2022 on the sale of equipment, technology and services to the Russian energy sector.

Two of the world’s largest equipment suppliers – Halliburton and Baker Hughes – have sold their Russian subsidiaries, with other suppliers such as SLB and Weatherford International remaining in the country.

According to consultancy Rystad, “only 15% of the domestic drilling market depends on technologies from non-friendly nations”.

In turn, Kpler points out that the majority of Western companies in the sector abandoned Russia, but left operations intact in the hands of their subsidiaries.

The revenues of the country’s largest gas and oil producers fell 41% in the first nine months of 2023, with the fall in the volume of exports and the decline in prices. The Urals barrel, the reference for the country, fell 26% during this period, with exports through the Transneft pipeline falling 8%.

The Moscow Government forecasts a budget deficit of 1%, below the 2% previously forecast.

The group of the seven richest countries in the world (G7) imposed a maximum limit of 60 dollars per barrel of Russian oil, which led Russia to divert its production to countries such as China and India.

“” points out that India is now the largest buyer of Russian oil, exported by sea.

In December, Russia assured that it would increase its oil production cuts by almost 50 thousand barrels per day, as OPEC+ tries to contain prices in the markets, in an appeal led by Saudi Arabia to the organization’s members.

A barrel of Brent was trading at 76.56 dollars on Wednesday, 2% less than a year ago.