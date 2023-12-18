Not the US, this NATO giant is preparing to face a Russian attack

#NATO #giant #preparing #face #Russian #attack

Photo: A soldier fires from a Leopard 2 tank at a training range in Augustdorf, western Germany on February 1, 2023, during a visit by the German Defense Minister from the Bundeswehr Tank Battalion 203, to study the performance of the Leopard 2 main battle tank. (AFP via Getty Images/INA FASSBENDER)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The highest ranking soldier in the German military and an ally of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Carsten Breuer, said he was worried that Russia would attack Germany and start a “defensive” war.

In a recent interview with German media, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, the man with the official title of Inspector General of the Bundeswehr said he was concerned about how Russia is “re-arming its forces at the moment.”

He added that Germany must get used to the possibility “that one day we may have to fight a defensive war.”

Breuer was also asked whether the German military would be able to deal with a Russian attack on NATO, of which Germany is a part, after the possible end of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

“Yes. Period. We have no other choice. We can defend ourselves, and we will defend ourselves,” he was quoted as saying Newsweek.

However, Breuer acknowledged that the German military has shortcomings in terms of national defense and alliances after focusing on international crisis management for years.

“We now see that the Bundeswehr (German armed forces) is not yet equipped enough to do this,” he said. “There are structures in place that make quick, targeted decisions almost impossible.”

Breuer’s statement is not without reason. In October, Russian state television propagandist Vladimir Solovyov threatened on his show that Germany would eventually come “under the Russian flag.”

“So we have no other choice. We will finish, we will take Berlin once again, and this time we will not leave,” Solovyov criticized Germany for increasing the amount of supplies sent to Ukraine.

For your information, Kerman has become a strong ally of Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia. In October, the country’s defense ministry announced a new support package for Kyiv worth about US$1.1 billion for weapons, vehicles and air defense.

