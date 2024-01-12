Not War, This is the Biggest Threat to the Economy This Year

#War #Biggest #Threat #Economy #Year

The World Economic Forum has just released the 2024 Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS) report. The survey revealed that future world conditions will not be good.

There are various threats before our eyes, both in the short and long term. This certainly needs to be of concern to the world so that we can anticipate it first.

This GRPS report reveals the various threats that the world will face from the economic, social, political and technological aspects. There are several major threats that will be faced this year from the world economy.

Quoted from the GRPS report, Friday (12/1/2024), the first threat is related to the economic decline which is the main concern. This risk is a major concern until the survey results are higher, namely 33%. This is the highest threat from an economic perspective.

The second is disrupted supply chains for critical goods and resources. This is an important part because it will affect the availability of goods, price levels and impact on country inflation. Surveys show that 25% of people choose this issue as a threat to the world economy.

The third threat is a disrupted food supply chain. The four energy supply chains are disrupted. This will also happen in 2023 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between countries, namely Russia and Ukraine. In this report the resulting survey level was 18% and energy was 14%.

“The top risk in 2023, this year less than a fifth of respondents selected disrupted supply chains for food (18%) or disrupted supply chains for energy (14%) as their top concern in 2024,” the report said.

These crises are also lurking because of the uncertain world climate, for example the El Nino phenomenon which will continue this year.

This condition is indeed worrying because it will also affect the availability of food for the community. If food supplies are disrupted, the impact will be a food crisis. Meanwhile, energy also has a negative impact on the survival of life which is dependent on energy.

The fifth threat is debt (14%). Debt is a serious issue for all countries. The amount of debt can also determine a country’s ability to control its economy.

Sixth is skills or labor shortages. Seventh, institutional collapse in the financial sector (7%), eighth, housing bubble burst or rapidly rising housing prices (4%) and falling and tech bubble burst (4%).

Bubble burst itself is a phenomenon of economic growth which is characterized by market values ​​rising very quickly, especially asset values. But it was also accompanied by a rapid decline.

“Risks related to financial, technology, and real estate sectors were at the bottom of respondents’ list of concerns for 2024,” the report concludes in this section.

