‘Not yet in all forms, but that will be different in twenty years’

Immunotherapy is a promising weapon in the fight against cancer, especially skin cancer. Christian Blank, internist-oncologist at the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, is hopeful: ‘New cells will be developed that can fight all cancers.’

Hans van Zon27 January 2024, 03:00

Christian Blank is the prototype of a driven researcher. He prefers to think two steps ahead, is persistent, impatient and proud of what he has achieved and will achieve. Blank is considered an authority in the field of immunotherapy, a treatment that ensures that the human body has the best possible immune system to destroy cancer cells.

“Immunotherapy does not directly target cancer cells, but activates and stimulates immune cells in the body to tackle cancer cells,” says the specialist, who leads his own research group at the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek (AvL) in Amsterdam. “This therapy has great advantages. Most patients say they tolerate immunotherapy better than chemotherapy. An important difference with the past is that initially mainly patients who had completed treatment received immunotherapy. Now it is also used against cancer at an early stage. Usually before an operation.”

According to Blank, you can achieve better results with this so-called neoadjuvant immunotherapy, treatment before surgery. “Some patients no longer need surgery. You can also give immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy, for example for lung or breast cancer. This combination shows spectacular results in bladder cancer.”

Early stage



In ten years, Blank hopes to cure 95 percent of patients with melanoma (skin cancer) at an early stage. Now it is between 85 and 90 percent. He also wants to focus on the way in which the patient undergoes the treatment. He hopes to limit treatment to six weeks.

Immunotherapy can be used in four ways. First of all with so-called checkpoint inhibitors that are administered by infusion, a form that has been most developed. “A major advantage is that the immune cells will recognize the cancer cells throughout life and continue to attack them if they do not mutate. Practice shows that patients with skin cancer, renal cell cancer and lung and bladder cancer in particular benefit from it.”

Immunotherapy stimulates immune cells in the body to tackle cancer cells. Image Arie Kievit/ANP

Another form of immunotherapy is done with vaccines, created in the laboratory. The vaccines trigger an immune response against cancer cells. This treatment is still taking place within clinical trials, in an experimental phase.

This also applies to so-called cell therapy, in which the patient’s own immune cells are grown in a laboratory. A gene is introduced into these cells that makes them better able to recognize and destroy cancer cells. This therapy is used in patients with, for example, lung or renal cell carcinoma and in patients with colon cancer.

And then there is a therapy with clinical studies: the TIL therapy, applied to patients with metastatic melanoma or lung carcinoma. T cells, immune cells, are grown from the patient’s tumor into billions of cells and returned after preparatory chemotherapy through a one-time infusion.

What are the priorities in your research?



“I think we are reaching a crucial point: personalizing treatment so that each patient follows their own specific path to healing. If we can genetically map a tumor using immune technology, we can say, for example, that one patient needs six weeks of immunotherapy, another needs a combination treatment and a third needs a year’s treatment.”

Christian Blank. Image Marco Okhuizen

“I have been working on neoadjuvant immunotherapy, a treatment before surgery, since 2014. The experience gained has now led to the design of the Nadina study, the very first phase 3 study into neoadjuvant immunotherapy for melanoma. Phase 3 means that patients will be tested on a large scale and in the longer term. I am proud of that, because the Nadina study has been chosen as one of the eleven most important studies in all of medicine. That is not only my merit. In the AvL we practice team sports.”

“Patients with stage 3 melanoma are participating in the Nadina study. The study must demonstrate whether neoadjuvant treatment can reduce the risk of melanoma recurrence. If that happens, this technique could be approved as standard treatment and patients will receive better treatment. You will save ten thousand extra lives and many costs can be saved. Instead of 68,000 euros, we can go to 16,000 euros. If the whole world starts using this, we can save a billion euros every year.”

Your research consists of long-term processes. Are you a patient man?



“No. Otherwise I would not have set up a study within ten years that will hopefully become the standard in the treatment of melanoma next year. You have to be impatient for that. And of course you have to find a working environment where you feel at home. The Antoni van Leeuwenhoek is such a place. The hospital has a high density of very smart people and combines academic thinking with treating patients. So I am a scientist and doctor here.”

Recently, research by the AvL also showed that stress influences immunotherapy. Does stress inhibit effectiveness?



“That conclusion is mainly due to my fellow researcher Lonneke van de Poll. She came up with the idea to investigate the influence of stress. Based on information collected in the Prado study, a study in patients with melanoma into the effect of immunotherapy before surgery, it turned out that stress does indeed play a role. Of the 88 patients, 28 indicated that they had experienced an extraordinary amount of stress prior to treatment. They also responded less well to the therapy. The disease returned more often in the following two years than in other patients.”

“Further research will have to show exactly what role stress plays in this. In any case, our findings are in line with an international study showing that patients with melanoma who use beta blockers for their heart respond better to immunotherapy. Beta blockers inhibit stress. That is wonderful news, because these are existing, cheap resources.”

You beam with pride at all the research results.



“I have experienced that we mainly provided dying assistance for patients with melanoma. They received chemotherapy two or three times and then you held their hands and the patient could die. We now cure half of the patients with immunotherapy. If we are quick, even 90 percent of all cases. That concerns many hundreds of people. And we achieved that in one lifetime. Awesome. Many questions still need to be answered, but we must not forget that we have already achieved a lot with immunotherapy in the last ten or fifteen years.”

“We have now been able to demonstrate the enormous benefits in melanoma. I think great progress will be made in the near future. Immunotherapy does not currently work for all forms of cancer, but I am convinced that this will be different in ten or twenty years. New cells will be developed that can fight all cancers. That is something to be proud of.”