Notable changes in the new government

Major General Rakotondrazaka, Minister Delegate for the National Gendarmerie

Changes are made at the level of ministerial departments during the presentation of new members of the government. In any case, the ministers are in place to take up the challenge of development.

Despite fifteen reappointments out of the twenty-seven ministers in the new government, changes are still visible at the level of some ministries. Reduction of ministerial offices in favor of state secretariats attached to the Presidency in order to reduce expenses and be more efficient given that these new departments will be limited to a reduced workforce. This change is in line with President Andry Rajoelina’s plan to be as close as possible to the people because most of the future state secretariats are focused on very specific areas such as electrification in rural areas or the fight against narcotics.

At the level of ministerial offices, one of the most noticed changes is the separation of the decentralization section of the department of the Ministry of the Interior. It was decided that Minister Justin Tokely concentrates more on internal affairs, especially concerning the monitoring of the work of decentralized communities such as district heads or even prefects.

Decentralization is transferred to the Ministry of Spatial Planning of the new minister Naina Andriantsitohaina. According to analyst Tiaray Fanahimanana, with this separation, the Ministry of the Interior can concentrate more on the deconcentration aspect and on internal affairs. He also insists on the fact that separation is not unprecedented in history. It will therefore be up to the Ministry of Decentralization and Territorial Planning to take care of the emerging National Decentralization Policy (PNDE) which has been overseen since last year by the Ministry of the Interior led by Minister Justin Tokely.

Transposition

Regarding the ministries responsible for Defense and Security, the three ministers have been replaced, but the most striking change remains the change of name of the department responsible for the National Gendarmerie which was previously the State Secretariat for the National Gendarmerie ( SEG) while now it has become the ministry delegated to the National Gendarmerie. A change which will certainly not alter the responsibilities of the department.

The reappointment of Minister Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy to another position also surprised public opinion, because if previously she was at the Ministry of Communication and Culture, now she is the Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training . Despite the fact that the Ministry of Communication is Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy’s favorite field as a professional journalist, President Rajoelina considered that transposition is the solution for the government.

The main interested party says she is ready to take on her new role and has set herself the objective of reducing the unemployment rate in order to reach the employment center and, thus, have the maximum active population. Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy and Joël Randriamandranto, Minister of Tourism and Crafts, are the only ones who have been members of the government since Andry Rajoelina’s return to power in 2019. They are therefore best placed to perfectly know the methods of the President of the Republic and Prime Minister Christian Ntsay.

Ravo Andriantsalama