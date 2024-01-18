Note! Hamas Arranges Gaza Drug Deal, Not Israel

#Note #Hamas #Arranges #Gaza #Drug #Deal #Israel

Trucks carrying aid arrive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 17, 2024. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA TRACK – Top Hamas official, Mousa Abu Marzouq, explains through his account on X what happened regarding the Qatari-mediated drug deal.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) previously said they had successfully brokered the first agreement between Hamas and Israel since the last temporary ceasefire, which ended on December 1.

Doha said it was doing this in cooperation with France.

However, Abu Marzouq provided a detailed explanation of what happened leading up to the agreement.

“The Red Cross submitted a request to provide medicine to Hamas prisoners of war, and there were 140 kinds of medicine, so we set some conditions,” he wrote.

The conditions, according to Abu Marzouq’s tweet, include the following, “For every box of medicine, one thousand for our people. Providing medicines through countries we trust. The Red Cross placed medicines in four hospitals covering the entire Gaza Strip, including medicines for prisoners.

Implement more aid and food. Prevent inspection of drug shipments by Israeli enemy soldiers.”

Abu Marzouq added, “Hamas has rejected France’s request to provide the drug, due to our lack of trust in the French government, its position in support of the Israeli occupation, and its stance in the face of our people’s aspirations for freedom and return.”