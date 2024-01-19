Note! There are 4 amazing sky phenomena that will occur in 2024

SUBANG, TINTAHIJAU.com – 2024 will witness several stunning natural phenomena, especially in the sky.

One of the main highlights is the presence of four eclipse phenomena, although only three can be enjoyed by human eyes on Earth, said Marufin Sudibyo, an Indonesian amateur astronomer.

According to Sudibyo, one of the four phenomena is a penumbral or faint lunar eclipse, which is difficult to distinguish from the appearance of a normal full moon. “Practically, only three eclipses will be visible to the Earth,” he said as reported by Kompas.com on Sunday (7/1/2024).

Let’s take a closer look at the three eclipses that can be enjoyed by Earth’s inhabitants.

1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, March 25 2024

This phenomenon will be the first eclipse in 2024 and can be observed in eastern Indonesia. Even though it lasts for a very short time, from midday to evening after sunset, the penumbral lunar eclipse provides a unique experience. When an eclipse occurs, the moon does not completely disappear, it is difficult to distinguish whether it is an eclipse or a normal full moon. This phenomenon is predicted to occur on Monday, March 25 2024, with a total duration of 4 hours 39 minutes.

2. Total Solar Eclipse, April 8 2024

A total solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth align, causing the shadow of the moon’s core to cover all sunlight. Unfortunately, Indonesia will not feel the direct impact of this total solar eclipse. This phenomenon will cross North America, Canada, Mexico and the United States. Northern parts of South America, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, and a small part of Western Europe can also witness a partial solar eclipse.

3. Partial Lunar Eclipse, September 18 2024

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the moon is only partially covered in shadow, creating a stunning sight in the sky. Unfortunately, Indonesia cannot witness this phenomenon. A partial lunar eclipse is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 2024, and can be seen in America, Europe, Africa, parts of South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic and Antarctica.

4. Annular Solar Eclipse, 2-3 October 2024

The annular solar eclipse is the cover of the celestial eclipse in 2024. This phenomenon can only be witnessed in Chile and Argentina. A partial solar eclipse will also be visible in South America, a small part of North America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, parts of New Zealand and Antarctica. The peak of the annular solar eclipse will occur on October 3 2024, with a duration of 7 minutes 25 seconds in the Pacific Ocean. The first location that will witness the partial eclipse starts on Wednesday, October 2 2024, at 22.42 WIB, and ends at 04.47 WIB.

It is always important to check the estimated time and exact location in order to enjoy the beauty of this rare natural eclipse. With a good understanding of this phenomenon, we can plan to witness an incredible celestial wonder in 2024.

