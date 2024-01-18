Note, there are 4 eclipses predicted to occur throughout 2024! Here is the schedule and location

#Note #eclipses #predicted #occur #schedule #location

Illustration. Total Solar Eclipse (Source: NASA)

JAKARTA, KOMPAS TV – Several natural phenomena will decorate the sky throughout the year 2024. Among them, there will be 4 eclipse phenomena present this year.

However, Marufin Sudibyo, an Indonesian amateur astronomer, said that only three eclipses could be seen with the naked eye by Earth’s inhabitants.

Because, one of these phenomena is a penumbral or faint lunar eclipse, whose appearance is similar to an ordinary full moon.

“Practically, only three eclipses will be visible to the Earth,” he said, as quoted from Kompas.comSunday (7/1/2024).

Quoting from NASA and Kompas.comhere are 4 phenomena.

1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, March 25 2024.

Illustration. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse (Source: AFP via Getty Images/VICTOR FIDELIS SENTOSA)

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be the first eclipse phenomenon this year. This phenomenon can be observed from eastern Indonesia, but only lasts for a very short period of time, namely from midday to evening after sunset.

When a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs, the moon will not completely disappear at night. In fact, it is difficult to distinguish the condition of the moon, whether it is experiencing an eclipse or just an ordinary Full Moon.

Also read: Don’t miss 3 celestial phenomena that will adorn January 2024, there’s a meteor shower!

The moon only appears to experience a slight change in darkness or lose some of its beauty. The moon will enter the Earth’s penumbral cone and still receive some of the sun’s light which will then be reflected.

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse phenomenon is predicted to occur on Monday, March 25 2024. starting at 11.53 WIB and ending at 16.32 WIB. The peak of the eclipse will occur at 14.13 WIB with a total eclipse duration of 4 hours 39 minutes.

It is important to note that this phenomenon can only be observed in the eastern region of Indonesia, especially around Papua and parts of Maluku.

2. Total Solar Eclipse, April 8 2024

Total Solar Eclipse. (Source: Straits Times)

A total solar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the sun, moon and earth are in a parallel line so that the shadow of the moon’s core (umbra) covers all of the sun’s rays. The area of ​​the earth that is under the shadow of the moon’s core will experience a total solar eclipse.

This year, the Total Solar Eclipse is scheduled to occur on Monday, April 8 2024. However, unfortunately, Indonesia will not feel the direct impact of this eclipse event. The Total Solar Eclipse will only cross North America, Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Ocean, the northern part of South America, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic, and a small part of western Europe, can witness the phenomenon of a Partial Solar Eclipse.

Author : Almarani Anantar Editor : Iman-Firdaus

Source: NASA, Kompas.com