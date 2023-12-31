Notepad shows the number of characters in the document. Open the file in it via the context menu – Živě.cz

#Notepad #shows #number #characters #document #Open #file #context #menu #Živě.cz

It looked like Notepad wouldn’t even get a new icon. In the last year, however, Microsoft started development, and the variant for Windows 11 attracts a number of novelties. The main ones include a remodeled exterior according to Jedenácek design standards and a panel interface. Recently it started saving unsaved data again.

We don’t just talk about him. In the Insider program, the development team shows the next evolution of the classic tool. Notepad 11.2311.33.0which appears first in the Beta channel, adds command in the context menu of files to edit the given file in this tool.

Notepad is added to the context menu in Windows 11

You may know this from other similar programs such as Notepad++. Normal text files will most likely be opened in Blok by double-clicking on the file. However, the command in the context menu allows you to easily open a file type other than TXT in the program, which is not associated with Notepad.

Or open multiple files at once like this. If you didn’t like the popup of the context menu, you’re out of luck, because you can’t turn off the display of the command. In that case, only uninstalling Notepad will help, which you can already do in the latest versions of Windows. Just find the program in Start and select it in the context menu Uninstall.

The status bar reveals the number of characters in the document and in the selection

It represents the second novelty in the Notepad character counter in the status bar at the bottom of the window. When you select a piece of text, the number of characters in the selection is also displayed. Microsoft does not disclose the time frame for testing and distributing features to stable Windows 11, but since the news appears in the Beta channel, people outside the Insider testing program will probably see it in the coming weeks.

