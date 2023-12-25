Nothing Phone 2a is likely to have dual camera setup

#Phone #dual #camera #setup

24/12/2023 16:10

| door Laura Jenny

Nothing Phone 2a will be a cheaper variant of the Nothing Phone 2 that we know, but nevertheless the device will still have a very impressive dual-camera setup. The device would also be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a should be a more accessible device for the general public, without having to sacrifice a lot of functionality and specifications. According to rumors, the device will have a 120 Hz AMOLED screen and will still have that well-known glyph with the LEDs on the back, but in a slightly different shape.

Nothing 2 was also considerably more expensive than its predecessor, Nothing’s debut. So it is good to see that there is also a cheaper variant, although it is still unknown how much cheaper we are talking about. In any case, Nothing wants to release the Phone 2a sometime in 2024 and it should be quite well prepared in terms of camera setup, writes SmartPix.

Related articles

Camera’s

For example, it has a 1/1.5 inch 50MP Samsung S5KGM9 lens and a 50MP of 1/2.76 inch (Samsung S5KJN1). This is the same ultra-wide-angle sensor that Nothing used for its first two devices. However, automatic image stabilization would no longer be available. You have to give up on that. The selfie camera is probably a 32MP Sony IMX615, which we often encounter in phones. Moreover, the screen is probably 6.7 inches, just like on the Phone 2. The resolution is 1084 x 2412.

Curious about the wallpapers of the device? The wallpapers have already been leaked and you can find them here. They are colorful, but at the same time quite calm. And, for those who haven’t noticed yet, they are super-zoomed photos from the Nothing Phone.

Nothing will announce the device on February 27 during MWC, although it is still unclear when the device will actually appear.

Read the article on the mobile website

Not inside