Nothing Phone (2a) one step closer to release, received an official certification

Nothing Phone (2a) He continues his escapes, this time receiving an official certification from the TUV authority. The terminal appears at TUV with the code name A142 and more details below.

Nothing Phone (2a) recently also appeared on the TDRA certification site, not only on the TUV one. We learn that it will have 45W charging and will opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. Recently the CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei posted a teaser on the web for a new phone, most likely this very model. There were also some leaks regarding its features, on which occasion we learned that it will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone will arrive with 8 GB of RAM or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. On board we will most likely find a 50 megapixel camera with sensor Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN9, plus another 50 MP ultrawide camera with ISOCELL JN1 sensor. A 16 megapixel camera will take care of selfies. On the software side we have Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 on top.

There is also a 4290 mAh battery, which is in the cards for this newcomer. As for the color, it will arrive in white or black, like the flagships.

