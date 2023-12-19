Nothing Phone received Android 14 beta (1)

#Phone #received #Android #beta

Ad



Nothing Phone (1) received Android 14 beta after Phone (2) received Nothing OS 2.5 update.

The Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 open beta is also available for the Nothing Phone (1), which brings new features and improved system stability to the phone.

Pedometer, media player and screen time widgets are now available. A double-tap gesture can be set on the power button, which starts a freely selectable function.

The novelties can be read here:

Customization

✨The common customization interface of the home screen and lock screen has been redesigned, and the background editing options have been improved.

🌌 New atmospheric background: Dynamic wallpaper, smooth transition between the lock screen and the main screen.

🎨 Single-color backgrounds were introduced for a cleaner look.

⚪ Added monochrome color theme to basic colors section.

Glyph interface

💫 A new Glyph animation has arrived for NFC.

🔄 Improved Flip to Glyph experience.

Gestures

💡 The operation for double-tapping the power button can now be set.

🤖 More lock screen shortcuts have arrived, such as do not disturb, mute, QR code reader and camera.

📸 Screenshots can be taken quickly with a three-finger gesture.

✏️ New screenshot editor and menu with quick delete and more advanced editing options.

More news

🌥️ The weather app has been optimized and notifications have been improved.

⬅️ Updated the arrow visualization of the back gesture.

🔔The notification and ringtone sounds can be adjusted separately, the volume control interface has been updated.

⚙️ The layout of quick settings has been renewed, more icons can be displayed.

📷 Improved camera stability.

👾 The system has become more stable and reliable.

New widgets

🚶 Pedometer widget

🎵 Media player widget

⏳ Screen time widget

Ad