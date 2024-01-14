Nouhoun Nignan brilliantly defends his unique doctoral thesis in molecular biology

#Nouhoun #Nignan #brilliantly #defends #unique #doctoral #thesis #molecular #biology

Nouhoun Nignan defended the results of his research in biochemistry this Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Joseph Ki-Zerbo University in Ouagadougou. “Viral Hepatitis B in Burkina Faso: Implication of polymorphisms of the MAP3K14, CD40 and ECM1 genes in the progression of the infection and therapeutic management with phytomedicines” was the research theme.

To obtain the degree of university doctor, Nouhoun Nignan presented the results of his research before a jury of five (05) members at the doctoral school of the Joseph Ki-Zerbo University of Ouagadougou.

This unique doctoral thesis defense in Applied Biological Sciences took place under a research theme entitled « Viral Hepatitis B in Burkina Faso: Involvement of MAP3K14, CD40 and ECM1 gene polymorphisms in the progression of the infection and therapeutic management with phytomedicines ».

Hepatitis are viral diseases of various origins. They are transmitted by parental, sexual and feto-maternal routes. The MAP3K14, CD40 and ECM1 genes constitute the main genes for the progression of the disease in the body, according to the applicant, Nouhoun Nignan.

The applicant, Nouhoun Nignan

Listening to him, the choice of this theme is motivated by the fact that viral hepatitis B remains hidden from a certain number of Burkinabè people. “It’s an occult, silent illness, an illness that is a little less frightening for some. When we talk about kidney failure and HIV/AIDS, people worry. Hepatitis does exist and our objective was firstly to study its evolution in relation to certain genes in the body and secondly to contribute to raising awareness among the population about this disease which kills silently. he clarified.

Like other African countries, this disease is a reality in Burkina Faso and constitutes a public health problem with a prevalence rate of 10.1 to 11%, informs the biologist.

According to the thesis director, Doctor Florencia W. Zerbo /Djigma, this study is part of the research axes of the molecular biology and genetics laboratory of the university. The objective of this study, she said, was to carry out investigations into the early onset of viral hepatitis, all its variations and its evolution towards liver cancer in Burkina Faso.

The thesis director, Doctor Florencia W. Zerbo /Djigma

“We specifically saw three (03) genes, MAP3K14, CD40 and ECM1, which are all genes that are involved from one moment to another in the progression of the disease towards the cancer stage. Our objective was to see, in Burkina here, there are mutations in these genes which could explain the fact that we meet young people who suffer from liver cancer. The results obtained are quite conclusive. This actually shows that there are at least two genes, one which protects against infection and another which can be a susceptibility “, she indicated.

The president of the Jury, Professor Nicolas Barro, did not fail to congratulate the applicant for the results provided on the theme and specifies that these results will bring more to science and facilitate an easier understanding of the disease and of its effects.

The work received an honorable mention from the jury. As a reminder, Nouhoun Nignan is educational manager of Professional Courses at IST, Wayalghin Campus.

Amidou OUEDRAOGO (Intern)

Burkina 24

