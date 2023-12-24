Nova Launcher Prime now costs just 9 cents

#Nova #Launcher #Prime #costs #cents

The popular launcher for Android called Nova Launcher is now only 9 cents in the Play Store. It’s unknown how long the offer will last, but since it’s a popular launcher among AW readers, we’ll let you know right away (thanks to Patrick!).

Nova Launcher Prime

Nova Launcher Prime normally costs 3.99 euros, but that is only a fraction of that. In fact, it’s so cheap that you might wonder why it’s offered for free. However, we are not complaining, because it is a great launcher that offers many more customization options than many Android devices have to offer on their own.

If you install a different launcher on your phone, you can give your home screen and app overview a completely different look. This is the free version of Nova Launcher. It already comes with an extensive package of personalization features, but Prime has just a little more. It is the paid version of Nova Launcher. You can work with packs of icons and you can change the design of folders, the app drawer and the home screen.

Sesame Search

Here you can read more about what Nova can do, in addition to the news that it was acquired a year and a half ago. However, it still works like a charm. In many cases, it even makes your Android phone faster. With Prime you make a one-time purchase and receive regular updates with new features. Super handy, because something new is added to the launcher quite often.

Sesame Search is also baked into Nova Launcher. This is a powerful search tool for your phone that allows you to create shortcuts to apps or items within apps. This way you can create a shortcut to a group chat in WhatsApp or to a Spotify playlist, song or artist. These can then be accessed immediately from the search function in Nova: very useful.

Do you also use the Nova Launcher? What do you find useful about it, and what would you rather see different? Leave it now in the comments below this article.

