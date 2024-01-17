Novak Djokovic screams at spectators after confrontation; Alexei Popyrin suffers agonising defeat; Tsitsipas denies Thompson victory; Stefanos Tsitsipas faults due to unwelcome seagull; Ben Shelton ends Christopher O’Connell’s dream; Karen Khachanov fumes over ballkid’s blunder; Alex de Minaur, Storm Hunter win, advance to third round; Ons Jabeur stunned by Mirra Andreeva, Caroline Wozniacki beaten; Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff win; Melbourne weather forecast; Alexander Zverev assault allegations video; Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin latest

#Novak #Djokovic #screams #spectators #confrontation #Alexei #Popyrin #suffers #agonising #defeat #Tsitsipas #denies #Thompson #victory #Stefanos #Tsitsipas #faults #due #unwelcome #seagull #Ben #Shelton #ends #Christopher #OConnells #dream #Karen #Khachanov #fumes #ballkids #blunder #Alex #Minaur #Storm #Hunter #win #advance #Ons #Jabeur #stunned #Mirra #Andreeva #Caroline #Wozniacki #beaten #Jannik #Sinner #Coco #Gauff #win #Melbourne #weather #forecast #Alexander #Zverev #assault #allegations #video #Novak #Djokovic #Alexei #Popyrin #latest

R﻿ussian No.16 seed Karen Khachanov is up two sets to love on American qualifier Aleksandar Kovacevic, but it hasn’t been without controversy.

There was a testy moment in the second set when Khachanov went at Romanian chair umpire ﻿Raluca Andrei after she called for a point to be replayed.

The incident occurred when an errant service return from Kovacevic was prematurely caught by a ballkid before Khachanov had a chance to hit the ball.

Despite replays showing the ball would go wide, Andrei called for the point to be replayed, much to the dismay of Khachanov, before Kovacevic conceded the point.

﻿Here’s how the exchange between Khachanov and Andrei went.

Karen Khachanov was left fuming after this moment involving an overzealous ballkid (Nine)

Khachanov: Where is the rules?

Andrei: He needs to let it bounce.

Khachanov: It doesn’t matter. No!

Andrei: I’m not allowed to do it unless he concedes it (the point).

Khachanov: Show me after, in the rules.

Andrei: Ladies and gentlemen, even though the ball did not bounce on the court, Mr Kovacevic is conceding the point to Mr Khachanov.

I can explain. From my point of view, although we have the singles net, I cannot see if it was 100 per cent going out because I have this view.

Also Read:  SC Ortmann - The fire spoke for coach Fross

Khachanov: OK, one second. How many years you are on the chair? So you’ve never seen a situation where the ball is out by this much and then (the ballkid) is coming in?

Andrei: I have to follow the procedures.

Aleksandar Kovacevic conceded a point to Karen Khachanov after an over-eager ballkid caught an errant shot before Khachanov could get to the ball

Commentator John Alexander backed Andrei’s call despite Khachanov’s frustration.

“﻿It’s lovely sportsmanship and to be praised, but I’m not sure whether he (Kovacevic) has the right to do that,” he said.

“Common sense prevails. I still don’t know whether the ballperson knows they’ve done something very wrong. Just a little overzealous.

“The umpire has got a reasonable point here because it’s very hard from the angle where the umpire is looking at to see whether the ball was actually going to be wide.

“We have the advantage of looking up the court, so we can say it was going to be pretty wide. But from the angle of the umpire, it’s not the easiest call.

“A little controversial. Very, very sporting of Aleksandar to concede the point.”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FOREIGN AFFAIRS – A diplomacy focused on human development
FOREIGN AFFAIRS – A diplomacy focused on human development
Posted on
Attention! Meteorology gave a date: Yellow code warning for 10 cities including Istanbul
Attention! Meteorology gave a date: Yellow code warning for 10 cities including Istanbul
Posted on
The National Pension House has published the indicators for 2024! How much is the social allowance and the pension point
The National Pension House has published the indicators for 2024! How much is the social allowance and the pension point
Posted on
Dakar 2024: Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb had a bad time in the tenth stage
Dakar 2024: Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb had a bad time in the tenth stage
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News