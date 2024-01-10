Novian Systems has been added to the Untrusted Vendor List

#Novian #Systems #added #Untrusted #Vendor #List

The Public Procurement Service (VPT) has added programming services company Novian Systems to the list of Unreliable suppliers.

Supplemented by the company’s response.

According to VPT, on January 5 4.9 million was terminated. EUR contract with UAB “Novian Systems” regarding the modernization services of the Central Public Procurement Information System “Saulė IS”.

Even last year in June, VPT announced that the implementation of the “Saulė IS” project was not going according to plan, because Novian Systems was late in providing services. Evaldas Rėkus, then CEO of Novian Systems, then commented to VŽ that they could not cope with the increased volume of work. The company also said that their work was made more difficult by the war in Ukraine.

Therefore, the company went to court in early June 2023 to resolve the contract issues in order to control the scope and deadlines of the project.

According to VPT, the future of the project is stuck in legal disputes.

“VPT suffered not only financial losses, but also affected all participants of the public procurement system, who hoped that they would have the opportunity to start purchasing in the modernized system from 2023, saving costs and time,” the VPN report states.

According to Darius Vedrick, the head of the service, it is only regrettable that the modernization of the system took a long time due to an unreliable supplier. However, the manager assures that VPT has set a goal to create a vision for the modernization of “Saulė IS” in 2024, and foresee opportunities for its implementation.

“Uncooperative”

Tomas Vitkus, CEO of Novian Systems, repeated to VŽ that the project was delayed because the volume of service provision increased during execution.

“This happened due to the method of project management chosen by the contracting authority, when the system was developed gradually and in parallel development of individual phases of the project. Also, during the implementation of the project, VPT additionally detailed its needs”, T. Vitkus points out the reason.

According to him, Novian Systems repeatedly initiated revisions of contract scopes, priorities and deadlines, but VPT did not cooperate with them.

“We do not agree with the position of the procuring organization regarding fundamental violations of the contract and the decision to include the company in the list of unreliable suppliers,” says T. Vitkus. – It is disappointing that the institution performing the role of regulator in the market chose the path of sanctions and punishment of the supplier, instead of a constructive way out and the implementation of the project, thus causing damage to the company.”

The head of the company also notes that he applied to the court in order to resolve the situation and find a solution.

“And we continued the work on the project despite the significant increase in the scope of the project, until January 7 of this year, when we terminated this contract due to a fundamental violation by the other side.”

Tomas Vitkus, CEO of Novian Systems. Company photo

The Law on Public Procurement (PPP) obliges organizations to publish information about suppliers who have not fulfilled the purchase contract or who have not fulfilled it properly, in order to avoid similar situations in the future. Therefore, the inclusion of Novian Systems in this list means that the company’s participation in public procurement will be significantly more difficult – the procurement authorities will have the right to remove such a supplier from the procurement, if the supplier does not prove that it is “clear” of the violation committed.

