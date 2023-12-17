Novo Nordisk, the challenge to become first in the world (on the stock exchange) – Corriere.it

For Novo Nordisk, which this year celebrates 100 years since its foundation, 2023 will be one to remember. The Danish pharmaceutical company, listed on the Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Wall Street, has become the largest European company by market capitalisation, dethroning the French luxury group LVMH.

Its semaglutide-based drug to reduce obesity, which with the 82% increase in sales in the first 9 months has caused revenues and stock prices to soar (almost +50% in a year), is was declared discovery of the year by Science magazine. For 2023 its turnover is estimated at 229 billion crowns (30.7 billion euros), with a growth of 30% on 2022 and double compared to 5 years ago.

But the value of the group, which closed after hours trading on Friday with over 435 billion dollars of capitalization on the NYSE, has already exceeded Denmark’s GDP, expected to decline by 0.3% this year. Novo Nordisk’s next challenge? Becoming the first pharmaceutical company in the world.

Already today the Danish group is in second place after Eli Lilly (543 billion capitalization as of Friday) and before Johnson and Johnson (373); Merck (226.3 ); Roche (227.5); Novartis (192.2) and AstraZeneca (156.20).

