Novobanco reaches agreement to sell land in Portimão valued at 32 million

#Novobanco #reaches #agreement #sell #land #Portimão #valued #million

Novobanco decided to sell separately the assets that made up the “Eleanor” portfolio and has already managed to reach an agreement to sell Arade, a 116 thousand square meter plot of land in front of the Portimão marina.

Arade, a plot of land measuring 116 thousand square meters in front of the Portimão marina, for which Novobanco was asking 32 million euros, already has a buyer, Jornal Económico knows.

Novobanco reached an agreement to sell one of the real estate assets that made up the “Eleanor Project”. The project for this land “is already approved” by the municipality and is therefore the easiest to sell of the entire “Eleanor” portfolio.

This portfolio also included the Artilharia 1 land, next to Amoreiras (Lisbon), where the bank has 133 thousand m2 spread over six lots and which is valued at 240 million euros; the land in Olivais Sul (Lisbon), with 88.8 thousand m2 and four lots, which is valued at 43 million euros; and the land in Benagil (Algarve), valued at 52 million euros.

Content reserved for subscribers. To read the full version, access JE Reader here

Also Read:  2023-2037 Program Contract Will Enable RAM to Become One of World's Leading Airlines (Gov’t Chief)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Reality star Maxime Meiland reports rape | Backbiting
Reality star Maxime Meiland reports rape | Backbiting
Posted on
“Kaiser”: Franz Beckenbauer was buried in Munich
“Kaiser”: Franz Beckenbauer was buried in Munich
Posted on
Is it true that the Romans used urine to clean their teeth?
Is it true that the Romans used urine to clean their teeth?
Posted on
A devastating statement has arrived for Moscow: the Russian winter offensive has failed
A devastating statement has arrived for Moscow: the Russian winter offensive has failed
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News