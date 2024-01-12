“Now it’s time to support him, we are a team”

#time #support #team

Without wanting to talk to anyone and disappointed to say goodbye to the Dakar in their terrain, the desert, and before reaching the central point of the race. Nasser Al-Attiyah will not revalidate his crown, except disaster, after leave today two hours and 40 minutes due to a breakdown.

An arm of the Hunter front suspension (curiously it had been the rear one that had given them the most headaches so far for both Al-Attiyah such as Loeb) has been the cause of the terminal breakdown that has left the Qatari composed and without his sixth Dakar (It is not known whether due to a breakage or as a result of some overly optimistic maneuver by the pilot).

The fact is that now, with Al-Attiyah two hours and forty minutes away, the race completely changes its approach for the five-time champion. And, curiously, he’s going to have to face a hypothesis which was put to him, in a humorous tone, at the official press conference to present the race: work for Loeb.

His new car, the Prodrive Hunter, has not responded to Al-Attiyah.

So He said he wouldn’t have any problems in doing it and now He’s really going to have to act as Loeb’s escort.… although we will have to see how he combines that bodyguard mission with his ambition to score points for the W2RC World Championship (for which you need to win stages).

“This is what it is. The first week of the Dakar has been very hard and now what we have to do is support Loeb. “We are a team,” was the only thing she managed to say at the finish line. Shubaitah.

But… not even in that does Prodrive have an advantage over Audi, which will also have a luxury backpacker, Stéphane Peterhanselbut with two bullets to play your tricks tactics: the leader, Carlos Sainzand the second classified, Mattias Ekström. Whoever plays his cards best will win the game… but that will not be Al-Attiyah.