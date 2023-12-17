Now that we are all sniffling or have the flu: ‘Eating chicken soup gives you extra vitamins’ | Domestic

#sniffling #flu #Eating #chicken #soup #extra #vitamins #Domestic

When you have a cold or flu, all remedies that can make you feel better are welcome. Like chicken soup, for example: it is often said that this dish can help prevent intense coughing or sniffling, but is that really the case? Martijn Peters, science editor of the Flemish news site Het Laatste Nieuws, separates the facts from the fables.

Before we dive into the science, where does the idea that chicken soup can cure your cold or flu come from? “In the 12th century, the Jewish scientist and physician Moses Maimonides described the beneficial effects of chicken soup on the human body,” says science editor Martijn Peters.

“In his work De Causis Accidentium he praised chicken soup as a remedy for everything that could be physically wrong. Based on that thought and work, today we sometimes refer to chicken soup as “Jewish penicillin.” However, Maimonides took his inspiration for the medicinal powers of chicken soup from ancient Chinese and Greek texts, because the warm delicacy originally comes from China. The name is also misleading, because a virus causes a cold and penicillin is an antibacterial substance.”

Magic solution?

It is certain that chicken soup has been circulating as a medicine for centuries, but is it also effective? “We can say one thing with certainty: a cup of chicken soup will not make your cold go away,” laughs Peters. “It could cause less serious symptoms. Although the scientific evidence for this is quite limited. A scientific study from 2000 shows that chicken soup helps reduce inflammation in the upper respiratory tract, which has many unpleasant symptoms.”

Warm chicken soup ensures that you stay well hydrated and get extra vitamins, which is important when you are sick

The effect of soup is not illogical in itself, he thinks. “Because warm chicken soup, like other drinks, will ensure that you stay well hydrated. In addition, you get extra vitamins, your nose can feel less blocked, and the cilia will better protect your nose against viruses that try to enter. There is also an emotional aspect: it just feels good to have someone take care of you when you are sick. Soup has that nourishing effect.” So it certainly can’t do any harm, but don’t expect miracles from it.

Recipe: fresh chicken soup from the Belgian (television) chef Piet Huysentruyt

Chicken soup according to Piet Huysentruyt’s recipe. © VTM Koken

Ingredients

• thyme

• 1 clove of garlic

• 1 ui

• laurier

• 2 stalks celery

• 1 leek

• 2 carrots

• 1 soup chicken

• 2 l water

This is how you make it

1. Make a nice hearty stock: put all the ingredients in a pan and season with salt and pepper. Bring everything to the boil for 1 to 1.5 hours over a slightly simmering fire. During cooking you must always skim so that the fat and dirt disappear from the broth. Remove the chicken and vegetables from the broth. You can make the soup extra clear by beating the whites of 2 eggs and adding them.

2. Wet a kitchen towel and place it on a sieve. Pour in the stock with the egg white and you will be left with a clear stock. Adjust seasoning based on your own taste preference.

3. Use the chicken whites from the soup chicken and add it to the stock. Finely chop the leek, celery and carrots and add. Finally, add some vermicelli and let everything cook through.

Tips from the chef:

• Work with a soup chicken

• Degrease the stock and regularly skim off the dirt

• Add some water to your stock every now and then so that the chicken always remains submerged

Watch our health videos in the playlist below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access