“We see that in addition to the fact that this government is leading us to energy, economic, agricultural, environmental destruction, it has already reached such a peak that it is driving us to war,” he explained, explaining why the JaSaN political movement filed a lawsuit against individual members government, Vladimír Štěpán.

The political movement JaSan filed a lawsuit against individual members of the government who are responsible for the weapons systems supplied to Ukraine. The matter specifically concerns the current bombing of Belgorod. Russia objected that the Czech Republic supplied Ukraine with weapon systems.

“Our movement includes dozens of leading experts, as well as entrepreneurs. This attack, as it was published in the press, represents something fundamental, something new that has never happened before – and very risky for the Czech Republic. The Czech Republic can be included in the list of countries that support terrorism. This is an absolutely essential matter,” Vladimír Štěpán mentioned the reasons for the lawsuit. He was talking about Vampire rocket launchers in particular.

“If all Western states respected that military conflict should not affect the population, we cannot be the only state that behaves this way. Among other things, also for the reason that we have signed several international agreements with Russia on mutual aid, security, etc., which we violated,” added Štěpán.

“There is growing pressure in Russia for Russia to respond in a strong way to the states that send those rocket launchers there. This means that they will shell the population in the Czech Republic. These internal pressures are growing stronger in Russia, and more institutions, politicians and experts of all kinds are adding to it. It is a situation that we have to deal with, regardless of the fact that we are a movement, but we have to deal with it as citizens and assess the risks for the Czech Republic,” said Štěpán.

“Our lawyers have written a several-page analysis of the legal regulations, where it is proven that we specifically – and Mr. Schwarzenberg – signed that he would not give this ammunition to those states that would use it in this way,” added Štěpán.

The movement is also considering a constitutional complaint to ban the activities of this government. “We see that in addition to the fact that this government is leading us to energy, economic, agricultural, and environmental destruction, it has already reached such a peak that it is driving us to war,” continued Štěpán.

“We are in danger of the complete destruction of the Czech Republic, and that in a very short period of time,” Štěpán also noted that for this reason they are inciting everything they can – and by legal means. “The fact that people will be in the streets, complaining to their MPs and demanding their rights enshrined in legislation en masse, that is the basis of our activity,” he said.

“It seems that we do not have a government of the Czech Republic. This government somehow does not represent the interests of the Czech Republic, nor does it make much of a secret of it. She says she represents EU governments, but what is the European Union? It ended a long time ago. If you look at what regulations the EU issues, these are things that, when implemented, will cause the Czech Republic hundreds of billions of crowns in damages,” added Štěpán.

According to him, the YES movement would behave more rationally. “This is already beyond the limits of what our minister Lipavský and the Czech government in general have allowed themselves to do here. It’s just such a terrible decline…” said Štěpán.

