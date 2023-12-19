NPO and Op1 editorial staff do not want to share anything about conversations after the end of the talk show | Media

#NPO #Op1 #editorial #staff #share #conversations #talk #show #Media

The NPO and the editors of the talk show Op1 do not make any statements about the conversations they have had and will have. Spokespeople for the two parties told the news agency this ANP let them know.

It reported two weeks ago AD that Op1 will end in 2024, but this was not yet known to the program employees themselves. The Dutch Public Broadcasting (NPO) announced the news one day after the news report via a press release. The fact that the editors had not been informed earlier led to angry reactions, including from the three broadcasters that make the program.

“We have had discussions and discussions are still taking place,” a spokesperson said Op1 on behalf of the editors. “We are not communicating anything about this for the time being.” The NPO agrees, a spokesperson confirms.

The NVJ and outgoing State Secretary for Culture and Media Steven van Weyenberg also condemned the course of events. NPO boss Frederieke Leeflang had several conversations last week with, among others, the broadcasters involved and the entire staff Op1-editorial.