NPO and RTL should shut their mouths about programs reporting viewing figures in the old way

Either at the NPO and RTL they are completely crazy, or at the NPO and RTL they think that we, the audience, are all crazy. Otherwise we cannot explain that these media clubs (responsible for 99% of the journalistic content on Dutch TV) openly support the censorship measures of the Stichting Kijkonderzoek, which is no longer called the Stichting Kijkonderzoek. As you may know, the Viewing Research Foundation has not published the viewing figures for the previous day on TV for a number of months.

This is supposedly because a lot of people also watch delayed TV, but that is of course nonsense. You can simply report delayed viewing figures in a postponed manner, and then publish the linear TV figures the next day. After all, the programs are still broadcast linearly. In fact, these figures are still measured and distributed to ‘500 media professionals’, they are just no longer posted online.

Keeping that secret doesn’t work at all in the meantime, because they are simply leaked to Tina Nijkamp every day, who then puts it on Instagram and Mediacourant then types it over again, so everyone still knows all the viewing figures. In fact, if programs from NPO and RTL score good viewing figures, they shout about it from the rooftops. And if a program scores poorly, the viewing figures simply disappear into Peter R. de Vries’ safe. An idiotic charade that the NPO and RTL should be ashamed of, especially because employees of the NPO and RTL argue for open government week in and week out in all kinds of courts.

And what does RTL say? “But it does not provide a reliable picture of the real viewing figures. And we are not in favor of it either.” So that’s bullshit. It provides a reliable picture of the real viewing figures for linear TV. And the postponed viewing figures will come later, the word says it all: POSTPONED. And what does the NPO say? “The NPO emphasizes that viewing figures published a day after the broadcast provide an “incomplete picture of viewing content.” Do you know what gives an incomplete picture, NPO? That the figures that are measured are no longer publicly available. Go out there and stick this lame bullshit somewhere where Angela de Jong’s remote control doesn’t shine.