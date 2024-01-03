NPO Radio 2 made unprecedented progress thanks to Top 2000

#NPO #Radio #unprecedented #progress #Top

In the last week of 2023, NPO Radio 2 recorded a market share of more than 41 percent. That is 28.4 percentage points more than a week earlier. According to NMO, which conducts the listening survey, the station reached 7.1 million listeners during the twenty-fifth edition of ‘De Lijst Der Lijsten’.

Station manager of NPO Radio 2 Peter de Vries is proud of the figures. “I think the way we are rewarded is wonderful. I think the best thing is that the Netherlands is connected by 2000 songs. There is a lot of discussion about what should and should not be included, but it is a completely democratic process. It delivers I’ve had goosebumps for 25 editions.”

It is the first time that the listening figures for the Top 2000 are so clear, because those figures have been measured and published weekly since the beginning of 2023. It is therefore difficult to say whether this is a record for NPO Radio 2. NPO 3FM scored a market share of 4.1 percent during Serious Request. The week before the campaign this was still 1.8 percent.

See here how the Top 2000 was festively opened by NPO Radio 2 DJ Bart Arens with a mash-up:

Radio expert Arjan Snijders has a lot of respect for the performance of the radio station. “I think it’s great and special that NPO Radio 2 has managed to have such an impact through the supposedly dying medium of radio.”

According to him, the success lies in the breadth of the list. “The difference with all other lists is that everything is covered. All genres, all styles, from all decades. It is for everyone from 8 to 80, where sometimes you only hear ballads for half an hour, you just don’t hear that anywhere on Dutch radio. People subconsciously feel that this list is real, that it is not planned. It is a very good cross-section of what people like,” says Snijders.

Café

The list has been broadcast every year since 2010 from the Top 2000 Café in the Beeld en Geluid museum in Hilversum. Tickets to attend the broadcast and dance, play and have a drink were sold out in no time.

The Top 2000 could also be followed – traditionally – on television on NPO 1 Extra. People who watch the TV broadcast are not included in the listening figures.

Podcast Day At the beginning of December, he delved into the charts and music archives for the occasion and found special material. You can listen to that episode here.

Snijders has another tip for the next edition. “Perhaps even more attention could be generated if international artists also come to the Top 2000 Café to do their listing live.”

25th anniversary

This year was also a Extra 500 broadcast. The 500 songs that just missed the Top 2000 were broadcast from December 11 to 15 as “a gift for the listeners”. Was in that list When the smoke around your head has disappeared by Boudewijn de Groot in first place, actually in 2001 position of the Top 2000 itself.

As far as channel manager De Vries is concerned, the secret of the list is clear. “The success lies in the music. The Dutch love lists, we like a tidy feeling. There is nothing better than having a list that ends with number 1.”

The top 10 of the list was exactly the same as a year ago. “I don’t think that’s a coincidence, I think the unifying factor of music represents a sense of a soundtrack of the year from our listeners.”

Losing other channels

Due to the success of the Top 2000 in the last week of the year, almost all other radio stations are losing listeners. NPO 3FM scored only 1.3 percent market share in the week after a successful edition of Serious Request.

The biggest loss is for Radio 10: the station that was market leader last week thanks to the Top 4000 lost 10 percent market share.