NRA in the role of “Big Brother”

The National Revenue Agency takes on the role of “Big Brother”. From the beginning of 2024, the NRA collects much more information from companies about the income paid to citizens. In order to limit the number of people who will be entitled to energy poverty benefits, the NRA is starting to collect data not only on taxable income, but also on almost all non-taxable income. This is what the latest changes to the Personal Income Tax Act, which were passed by Parliament, say.

Companies must now report to the NRA on food vouchers provided to employees, one-off benefits upon the birth of a child, the conclusion of a civil marriage or the death of a family member, as well as the employer’s social expenses of up to BGN 60 per month for contributions to additional voluntary insurance, health insurance or life insurance.

It turns out that if a person works legally, the NRA will receive information about almost all the amounts that he receives, even if they are tax-free, and so it can be judged that he is not entitled to energy poverty benefits, because, for example, his boss gives him 60 BGN per month for voluntary pension insurance – money that he will use in years to come. And a person who works completely illegally and receives cash will receive benefits for energy poverty, because the NRA will not have any information about him.

Companies must also report the per diems paid to employees during business trips if their annual amount exceeds BGN 1,000, although in reality this is not income, but funds to cover the employee’s expenses when he goes to another populated place. Initially, the Ministry of Finance had requested that the NRA receive data on all per diems for business trips, even if a person travels on business once or twice a year. But the deputies decided to set a threshold of BGN 1,000 in order not to burden businesses too much with reporting obligations.

Agricultural cooperatives must submit data to the National Revenue Agency on the rents paid, but only if they exceed BGN 3,000 per year. Initially, it was agreed that they should submit data for all annuities, regardless of their size. But in December, the deputies decided that data should be submitted only if a person receives more than BGN 3,000 in rent. It is a common practice for one person to receive a sum from an agricultural cooperative, and then divide it among several heirs of the fields. The NRA will also submit data on the benefits paid for an occupational accident or occupational disease that caused temporary incapacity, permanently reduced working capacity of more than 50 percent or death of the worker.

Companies must also report to the NRA data on paid benefits for travel expenses for the worker and his family and the cost of moving his belongings if he is sent to work in another populated place. However, this is not actually income that people can spend, but is covering expenses that are incurred because of the employer’s requirements. No tax is due on these benefits, but they may prevent people from receiving energy benefits.

The organizers of gambling games, even those registered abroad, must now submit to the National Revenue Agency data on the paid winnings, if they are worth more than BGN 5,000. The NOI will submit to the National Revenue Agency data on all paid benefits for sick leave, disability, maternity, unemployment, old age and death. It turns out that if an heir receives a death benefit of the parent, it can be decisive to stop their energy benefits.

The maximum insurance income increased to BGN 3,750.

BGN 43 less for people with high incomes

The monthly incomes of people with high salaries will decrease by BGN 43.41 because of the increase in the maximum insurance income, if they do not raise their salaries. From the beginning of 2024, the maximum insurance income was increased from BGN 3,400 to BGN 3,750.

As a result, for a gross salary of BGN 4,000, the net salary for December last year was BGN 3,178.33, and for January 2024 it was BGN 3,134.92, which represents a decrease of BGN 43.41. In fact, the increase in the maximum insurance income leads to an increase in the insurance paid by the worker by BGN 48.23. But the insurance reduces the taxable income, on which they withhold 10% tax. Thus, higher insurances result in paying less income tax.

It is possible that most companies will compensate the income of the employees they employ because of the increase in the maximum insurance income. If a person had a gross salary of BGN 4,000 last year, and in 2024 his gross remuneration becomes BGN 4,100, he will actually receive only a BGN 46.59 increase in net salary.

In addition to more insurance paid by workers, the increase in the maximum insurance income also leads to an increase in insurance paid for by the employer. As a result, the employer’s expenses for paying a gross salary of BGN 4,000 increase by BGN 66.22. That is, with a gross salary of BGN 4,000, the company’s expenses are now BGN 4,709.50, the net amount to be received by the employee is 3,134.92 BGN, and all insurance and taxes at the expense of the employee and the employer amount to a total of BGN 1,574.58. As a result of the increase in the maximum insurance income, the total amount of contributions to the state treasury for a gross salary of BGN 4,000 increased by BGN 109. BGN 63

A fine of BGN 10 if we do not collect a fiscal receipt from the merchant

We don’t pay until they give us a receipt

Higher penalties came into effect if a company fails to report turnover

The fines for not issuing a receipt are now higher.

We may no longer pay until a restaurant, establishment or shop gives us a receipt. From 1 January 2024, changes to the VAT Act came into force, giving customers the right to withhold payment until they are given a receipt. And how long this hold can be depends on the merchant – it can be a few minutes until they see that you want the fiscal receipt, or never pay, if you don’t get proof at all that the turnover of the establishment or the merchant has been reported.

The rule not to pay without a receipt applies in cases where the issuance of a fiscal receipt is mandatory. But there are cases where giving a receipt is not mandatory. It is not necessary to give a receipt, for example, when selling own and unprocessed agricultural products by natural persons who are not traders, on tickets and cards for passenger transportation, on airplane tickets. Receipts do not need to be given by churches for the things they sell, landlords who are not merchants, artisans who are pensioners and perform services with personal labor, people exercising a free profession. A cash receipt is not necessarily given in commercial establishments in settlements with a number of people with a permanent address of less than 300 people and located in mountainous and hard-to-reach places, with the exception of resorts, as well as in commercial establishments in places with permanent insecurity of remote mobile operator connection due to lack of coverage.

There is now also a fine if a company commits an offense in order to claim a higher VAT refund. A company that did not issue a tax document or did not reflect a received or issued tax document in the reporting registers, which is why it determined VAT to be paid in a smaller amount or VAT to be refunded in a larger amount, is penalized with a fine in the amount of the amount due or requested for a tax refund, but not less than BGN 1,000.

A fine of BGN 10 can now be imposed on people who do not fulfill their obligation to take a receipt when making a purchase and keep it until leaving the store, according to the amendments to the VAT Act. Until now, the fine for this violation was BGN 5. The fine can be imposed on the spot with a receipt from the NRA employees. It was introduced to make people want their receipts. However, the NRA officials understood until now that most customers do not want to deal with the seller, and therefore people who are actually fined for this violation do not exist or are isolated cases. Since the beginning of the year, however, the fine has been increased twice, and it depends on the people in the NRA whether they will actually impose fines.

Fines for not issuing receipts have also been doubled. Until now, if a merchant did not issue a receipt, the fine for an individual was from BGN 100 to BGN 500, and the sanction for companies and sole traders – from BGN 500 to BGN 2,000. Since the beginning of the year, the fine for citizens has increased from BGN 200 up to BGN 1,000, and for companies – from BGN 1,000 to BGN 4,000.

If a merchant is caught again for not giving a receipt, the fines are even greater – from BGN 400 to BGN 2,000 for citizens and from BGN 2,000 to BGN 8,000 for companies.

In addition to a sanction for the trader, there is also a fine for the seller himself, who was obliged but did not register the sale of the cash register. The fine for a seller who did not give a receipt was from BGN 100 to BGN 500, and now it is twice as high – from BGN 200 to BGN 1,000. All these changes were made in order to increase the turnover of light and traders to pay the VAT due for their activities. In reality, almost all merchants already provide receipts, but this is not the case in services. Hairdressers, massage therapists, car repair shops in most cases do not give receipts. And their turnover is often such that they should be registered for VAT.

Excise duty is now also available for heating products without tobacco

Cigarettes go up by 20 cents per pack

There is also an increase for cigars

Cigarettes will become more expensive by around 20 cents per pack as a result of the new higher excise duties that came into force on 1 January. From the beginning of the new year, the excise tax for 1,000 cigarettes cannot be lower than BGN 194, compared to BGN 185.50 until now. This means that only the excise tax for each pack of cigarettes increases by 17 percent, and 20% VAT is also due on it. Thus, the price increase becomes 20 cents.

For each brand of cigarettes, the price change may be different. Since the beginning of the year, the formula for determining the excise tax on cigarettes has also changed. Until now, the excise duty was BGN 117.5 per 1,000 pieces plus 23.5 percent of the selling price. And from January 1, the tax becomes BGN 126 for 1,000 pieces plus 22 percent of the selling price. This allows the increase in the price of more expensive cigarettes to be smaller.

But the policy of each manufacturer and importer is exactly at what price to put cigarettes on the market. The price reflects not only the increase in the excise duty, but also the other production costs. Some may decide to delay the price increase, and for others the increase will be greater than 20 cents. But cigarettes for which excise duty has already been paid and are in the commercial network will be sold at the old prices until the quantities are exhausted.

A check by “Trud news” showed that the prices of some cigarettes increased by 20-30 cents, and for some the price increase reached 40 cents per pack.

Since the beginning of the year, there is also an excise tax on heated products with content other than tobacco. The excise tax for them is the same as for heated tobacco products – BGN 331 per kg, whereas it was BGN 282 per kg until now.

The excise duty on cigars and cigarillos is also increasing. Since the beginning of the year, it is already BGN 327 per 1,000 pieces, whereas until now it was BGN 297 per 1,000 pieces. Together with VAT, this represents an increase of about 4 cents per unit. And the specific price of cigars and cigars is the commercial policy of each manufacturer and importer.