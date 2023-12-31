NSTDA reveals progress in COVID vaccine development in Thailand

#NSTDA #reveals #progress #COVID #vaccine #development #Thailand

The National Vaccine Committee (NRCT) revealed the progress of research, development, and production of vaccines to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Thailand as follows.

Inactivated recombinant viral vectorvaccine Researched by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization Received conditional registration approval on September 28, 2023 using the trade name HXP-GPOVAC, with a target audience for those aged 18 years and over.

The mRNA vaccine is being researched by the Chulalongkorn University Vaccine Research Center. Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Currently waiting for approval from the FDA to conduct a phase 2 human research study.

Protein subunit (Plant-based) vaccines have been researched by Baiya Phytopharm Company Limited, which has received permission to produce drug samples to request drug registration according to Form Por.Yor.8 on October 4, 2023. Currently While preparing to test the vaccine on humans

DNA vaccines have been researched by a company. Bionet-Asia Co., Ltd., despite not being able to complete the Phase 1 human trial, will be able to utilize the potential of its vaccine manufacturing facility to support the production of Nucleic acid3 vaccine.

Also Read:  the new JN.1 Variant arrives. Here are the risks according to the WHO

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Young woman who fell from blast furnace B in Ougrée (Seraing): her state of health is stable
Young woman who fell from blast furnace B in Ougrée (Seraing): her state of health is stable
Posted on
South Africa sues Israel to the International Court of Justice regarding genocide, this is what Netanyahu said
South Africa sues Israel to the International Court of Justice regarding genocide, this is what Netanyahu said
Posted on
Diesel vehicles, 37 million polluting ones in Italy. The solution? “Make them run on LPG”
Diesel vehicles, 37 million polluting ones in Italy. The solution? “Make them run on LPG”
Posted on
This is the most beautiful space photo of 2023 (according to you)
This is the most beautiful space photo of 2023 (according to you)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News