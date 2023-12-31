NSTDA reveals progress in COVID vaccine development in Thailand

#NSTDA #reveals #progress #COVID #vaccine #development #Thailand

The National Vaccine Committee (NRCT) revealed the progress of research, development, and production of vaccines to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Thailand as follows.

Inactivated recombinant viral vectorvaccine Researched by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization Received conditional registration approval on September 28, 2023 using the trade name HXP-GPOVAC, with a target audience for those aged 18 years and over.

The mRNA vaccine is being researched by the Chulalongkorn University Vaccine Research Center. Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Currently waiting for approval from the FDA to conduct a phase 2 human research study.

Protein subunit (Plant-based) vaccines have been researched by Baiya Phytopharm Company Limited, which has received permission to produce drug samples to request drug registration according to Form Por.Yor.8 on October 4, 2023. Currently While preparing to test the vaccine on humans

DNA vaccines have been researched by a company. Bionet-Asia Co., Ltd., despite not being able to complete the Phase 1 human trial, will be able to utilize the potential of its vaccine manufacturing facility to support the production of Nucleic acid3 vaccine.