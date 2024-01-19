Nuclear, who is Stefano Buono, the Turin man that Macron wants as a partner

#Nuclear #Stefano #Buono #Turin #man #Macron #partner

«The French state could acquire a small stake in Newcleo, but research and development will remain in Turin and Italy». Stefano Buono speaks in Davos with reporters after the news reported by Corriere della Sera on a possible entry by Paris into the capital of his startup that deals with clean and fourth generation nuclear technologies. An injection of resources that will bring his startup, Newcleo, closer to the goal of raising 1 billion euros, the third Italian Unicorn, the company that has effectively reopened the debate on the atom in the country.

America in Turin

Five years ago, when the salons with the powerful in Davos on the global economy were very distant voices, Buono landed at Turin airport almost as a complete stranger, at least for those who do not frequent research laboratories and scientific publications. At the time, all the spotlights in the city were on the landing of another alien, Cr7, who was supposed to revive the fortunes not only of Juventus but, thanks to his image, of the entire city.

Buono, on the other hand, is a scientist born in Avellino in 1966, but with an entirely Turin education, from high school to a degree in physics; he worked for a long time at CERN, a student of Nobel Prize winner Carlo Rubbia. But the “perfect stranger Stefano Buono” had made himself talked about, and a lot, overseas, in the USA thanks to his double soul as a scientist-entrepreneur, a combination that works in America while in Italy the two professions are still distant molecules today.

Mr 4 Billion

In 2002 Buono founded Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a radiopharmaceutical company that develops diagnostic and therapeutic products, later listed on Nasdaq. In practice, the entrepreneur-scientist put his research to good use in a private company, which in 2018 managed to achieve an extraordinary “exit”, selling the company for almost 4 billion dollars to the pharmaceutical giant Novartis.

In 2019 Stefano Buono becomes a “returning brain”: he is called to Turin by Francesco Profumo, former Minister of Education and president of Compagnia di San Paolo, who puts him at the top of one of the most ambitious projects to support the territory: creating an innovative ecosystem that accompanies the city from the post-Fiat One Factory Town model to the digital and sustainable economy. In fact, he asks him to replicate on a large scale the model he adopted: making researchers and scientists innovators-entrepreneurs.

Buono becomes president of Liftt, a vehicle participated by foundations that invests in and enhances local hi-tech startups. The people of Turin in the centers of power call him, partly with haughtiness and partly with envy, “Mr 4 billion”. He, an American hulk, almost 2 meters tall, walks straight, rarely frequents living rooms, and together with his wife Maribel Lopera Sierra, a Colombian former dancer, also a scientist with a degree in physics, launches a philanthropic foundation. Nothing could be further from Turin understatement. Yet he buys and restores a historic villa, Villa Chiuminatto, in the living room of the good bourgeoisie of Turin.

Mission impossible: relaunch nuclear power

«Il ciclone Buono» invents a startup that sets itself the mission impossible of relaunching nuclear power in a country that abolished it 40 years ago. Newcleo is based in London and has its heart in Turin, where hundreds of researchers work. The startup comes to life in a coworking space, then manages to attract capital into the innovative project.

Mr «four billion becomes a catalyst of resources, to the point of bringing many Piedmontese families, and not only them, on board as investors. In just a few years, Newcleo became the leading company in fourth generation nuclear power, through innovative reactors capable of using nuclear waste that already exists as fuel. Newcleo establishes collaborations, makes acquisitions, is invited to the tables of governments, such as the French one, which plans to make use of its technologies for projects to be developed by 2030.

From startup to multinational

Newcleo goes from startup to multinational in less than four years. The alien that landed in Caselle not even 5 years ago has already raised 400 million (more than all the Piedmontese startups put together) and is now aiming for a billion euros. The next partner, together with the Piedmontese families, could be President Macron through public companies, Buono assures that Italy will remain central. But if the projects, funds and shareholders are from beyond the Alps, Paris will also want to have a central role. And in Italy there risks remaining only the debate on nuclear power and the storage of radioactive waste.

