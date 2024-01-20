Nudlik were the most ancient galaxies

#Nudlik #ancient #galaxies

Today’s galaxies are mostly spiral or elliptical in shape, but as revealed by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), this was not the case a long time ago. One of the main tasks of the space telescope is to introduce us to the early Universe. In this area, we were now able to make a little progress in the field of early galaxies.

Based on recent recordings, elongated tubular, noodle-shaped, or flattened, oval discs were still very common among galaxies in the first 600 million to 6 billion years. It was very rare in their circles to have a figure typical of today’s widespread types. It is not yet clear whether these shapes have evolved over time.

Hubble’s classification of galaxies. This includes current (that is, not from the early Universe) galaxies.

Source: STSCI

“50-80 percent of the examined galaxies were flattened in two dimensions,” explained Viraj Pandya, the head of the research. Among the galaxies close to us (which also means close in time), classical spirals or ellipticals are much more common, ancient galaxies resemble noodles, surfboards, frisbees, but there are also spherical and ball-shaped ones. The ball-shaped ones are the most compact, the most compact, and also the rarest. Frisbee-shaped ones became more common in pictures closer to us in time.

The JWST images show the galaxy types of the early Universe, the top row shows the nuds.

Source: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Steve Finkelstein (UT Austin), Micaela Bagley (UT Austin), Rebecca Larson (UT Austin)

I wonder what the Milky Way might have looked like in this ancient period? Model calculations based on the new recordings suggest that the surfboard shape may have been the closest to it. This is in line with previous calculations regarding the former mass of the Milky Way.

It seems that these distant primordial galaxies were much less massive than today’s elliptical and spiral galaxies, because they had much less time to grow fat. The researchers believe that they can be considered the predecessors of modern galaxies, and based on the recordings, we can form a richer picture of the evolution of galaxies.

According to the modelling, the spatial shape of these now examined ancient galaxies could have been like this.

Source: NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

For decades, Hubble dazzled us with images of ancient galaxies, but the James Webb Space Telescope can show even more detailed and older shapes. In addition to verifying what was seen with Hubble, JWST also helps to adjust and fine-tune the models created based on Hubble images. Among other things, the image just presented was taken from a part of the sky that was also recorded by Hubble, with much less detail, but regardless, the galaxies seen in the Hubble and Webb images can be compared well.

By analyzing the recordings so far, we have come closer to the complete picture, but many more recordings and further work will be needed.