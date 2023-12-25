Number of people burned with gunpowder in Colombia rises to 467; cases increase due to the end of year holidays

#Number #people #burned #gunpowder #Colombia #rises #cases #increase #due #year #holidays

The National Institute of Health (INS) reported that the number of burns rose to 467 cases in Colombia, adding 2 deaths from burns caused by fireworks, the increase of which is due to the end-of-year festivities.

According to INS bulletin number 26, so far the number of deaths has not increased, which continues to be two people so far in December. However, the institute insists that citizens must adopt preventive measures and avoid the indiscriminate use of gunpowder to prevent tragedies that mar this holiday season.

The areas with the highest number of cases in the country are Antioquia, which has a total of 70 incidents until the end of December 24, followed by Bogotá with 51 cases, Nariño with 24, Cauca, Cundinamarca, Tolima and Valle del Cauca. with 22 each, while in Boyacá 20 cases have been registered.

In Caldas there are 19, Magdalena 18, Atlántico 16, Bolívar with 15, Norte de Santander and Sucre with 14 each, Cali, César and Córdoba 13 also individually, Santander 12, Barranquilla 10, Risaralda 8, La Guajira 7 and 6 in Huila, Putumayo and Quindío, each one.

From Chocó 5 cases are reported, while in Meta and Santa Marta 4 each, Buenaventura 3, Arauca, Caquetá and Casanare each 2, ending with Amazonas 1.

“We call on all inhabitants of the national territory so that, during the December festivities, we as a society take the necessary actions so that no child or adolescent is injured by the use of gunpowder. Let’s leave their handling to qualified people and let’s not contribute to the illegal purchase of explosive elements of different compositions, which when handled by inexperienced people, as is known, have generated family tragedies for years,” said Camargo Assis.