Number of visitors to the country grows after visa exemption

The President of the Republic said this Saturday, the 13th, that after the announcement, last year, of visa exemptions for citizens of 98 countries, the number of tourists entering the country increased significantly.

Speaking to the press, at the end of his 48th working visit to the province of Huambo, João Lourenço said, without giving any numbers, that existing information shows that the number of visitors has been large, to the point of forcing the competent services to create capacity to receive and handle a growing number of tourists.

The United States of America, Brazil, Portugal, Cape Verde, Russia and China are among the 98 countries in which Angola no longer requires a tourist visa for stays of less than 90 days per year.

The head of state said that “Angola is big and sometimes we don’t see all the tourists”, highlighting that responsibilities in the sector are shared, with the “Executive dealing with bureaucratic issues, such as visa exemptions and facilitation”.

On the other hand, he considered that the state of the roads and the devaluation of the national currency are not impediments to tourism in the country, as “tourists don’t care about these internal issues.

“Whether the state of the roads or the devaluation of the currency, none of these problems – which I consider to be problems, and they are problems, they still are – constitute an impediment to tourism. We’ve done tourism in other countries and walked on bumpy roads. There are tourists who prefer to stay on the beach, there are tourists who prefer to stay in big cities, in five-star hotels, but there are also tourists who like to get dust, rain and mud. Therefore, the condition of the bites ends up being challenging. For the tourist who likes adventure, the condition of the roads, trails and dirt roads is not a problem,” he said.