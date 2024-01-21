Nun’Álvares beats Novasemente and regains the Women’s Futsal League Cup – Futsal

Wins the trophy for the second time in its history

Nun’Ávares won the Women’s Futsal League Cup this Sunday, then beat Novasemente, 3-2, in an exciting game, whose decisive goal, scored by Cátia Morgado, only arrived 15 seconds from the end.

Fafe’s team, which was in the four finals of the competition held, but had only won the trophy in 2021/22, showed its greatest experience, based on a ‘double’ from Cátia Morgado, but was up against a young and fierce team that valued the challenge.

The two teams were, from the beginning, at the height of the final, providing a close game, with constant action near both goals, putting both goalkeepers to the test.

Although Nun’Álvares showed a slight upward trend, it ended up being Novasemente who opened the scoring, in the eighth minute, with a beautiful first-time shot by Catarina Lopes, following a free-kick by Nancy Freitas.

Fafe’s team reacted soon after, with a pair of shots by Ana Pires, which goalkeeper Vanessa Carvalho, who had stood out in the semi-final against Benfica, held off with excellent interventions.

In the 12th minute, Nun’Álvares’ insistence ended up bearing fruit, with some happiness in the mix, as a free kick taken by Ana Pires was deflected off Carol Rocha, and reestablished the tie.

The move undermined the confidence of Espinho’s team, who began to open more gaps in their defense, taken advantage of by Nun’Álvares, in the 14th minute, to turn around an artistic goal by Cátia Morgado, in a ‘hat’ to the opposite goalkeeper. , which made it 2-1 at half-time.

In the second half, Novasemente entered with redoubled ambition to try to recover and with a greater offensive vocation, they even threatened a draw on some occasions designed by Carolina Rocha, Lídia Fortes and Tuca, who failed in their aim.

The effort of the Espinhense team in attack began to be felt in some gaps to defend, which Nun’Álvares, very quick in counterattacks, took advantage of.

Two shots at the crossbar, by Ana Azevedo and Ana Pires, who also missed another goal from an open goal, in addition to a series of moves where Novasemante’s goalkeeper, Vanessa Carvalho, shone, made it appear that the Fafenses were closer to the goal. goal, but in the 37th minute everything changed.

In a Novasemente counterattack, Lídia Fortes isolated herself, but was brought down by goalkeeper Maria Odete, with a poorly calculated exit, which earned her a direct red card.

Taking advantage of the numerical advantage, Espinho’s team ended up, soon after, rescuing the draw, with a shot from Tuca, which relaunched the challenge.

Nun’Álvares returned to its more shooting stance, created a handful of opportunities, but only regained the decisive advantage 15 minutes from the end, in a counterattack completed by Cátia Morgado, who scored twice in the match and made the final 3-2. .

Game held at the Póvoa de Varzim Municipal Pavilion.

Newly – Nun’Álvares, 2-3.

At half-time: 1-2.

1-0, Catarina Lopes, 8 minutes.

1-1, Carol Rocha, 12 (own goal).

1-2, Cátia Morgado, 14

2-2, Tuca, 37.

2-3, Cátia Morgado, 40.

– Again: Vanessa Carvalho, Júnior, Lídia Moreira, Carolina Rocha and Joana Moreira. Nancy Freitas, Diana Monteiro, Júnior, Lara Neves, Catarina Lopes, Ana Rita Silva, Tuca, Sofia Castro and Marta Teixeira also played.

Coach: Ricardo Rodrigues.

– Nun’Álvares: Maria Odete, Bruna Franklin, Ana Azevedo, Cátia Morgado and Pisko. Sofia Reis, Ana Pires, Mariana Marques, Cátia Balona, ​​Maria Costa, Carla Vanessa, Tânia Sousa and Liana Alves also played.

Coach: Luís Silva

Referees: Eduardo Coelho (AF Aveiro) and Filipe Silva (AF Braga)

Disciplinary action: Yellow card for Ana Azevedo (17) and Júnior (40). Direct red card for Maria Odete (17) By Lusa

2

Tags
