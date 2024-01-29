Nuno Amado defends a minimum wage of 1,000 euros as long as company costs decrease

#Nuno #Amado #defends #minimum #wage #euros #long #company #costs #decrease

Nuno Amado was interviewed by Antena 1 and Jornal de Negócios as a member of the Business Roundtable Portugal Association (BRP), and said that he agrees with the proposal of the parties that defend an increase in the minimum wage to 1,000 euros. “It is mandatory for the minimum wage to increase a lot…, but it is also mandatory, in parallel, for the costs and charges on the minimum wage to decrease”, added the Chairman of BCP.

The rise in the minimum wage pushes up the average wage and the largest companies pay higher wages. That’s why Nuno Amado believes that it is necessary to invest in the growth of companies to pay better. However, “the State also has to do its part”.

“The difference between the cost of the labor factor and the benefit for those who work must be optimized, regardless of the size of the company”, argues Nuno Amado.

The BRP member agrees with the reduction in the tax burden proposed by the parties that have already presented measures in this regard. Nuno Amado says that this reduction could even be progressive, “but it has to be consistent and consensual between the parties”. In this sense, he says, “it is necessary to be able to increase salaries and be able to not increase the tax burden”.

But he clarifies that this is only possible with growth: “First we need to produce and then see if we need to tax”, argues the banker.

Nuno Amado sees 2024 as a difficult year. “This year will be a year of resistance” and he says that “we don’t need more State, we need a better State” and that means greater execution capacity.

Nuno Amado also says that until now government leaders have had competence and quality, “but sometimes the execution may not have gone well”.

In this sense, in his opinion, “the best political solution for the country, following the elections, would be a solution that would bring stability with or without a parliamentary majority”.

Asked about a reissue of the contraption on the left, the manager asked that “there be pragmatism and agreements and commitments that guarantee a better State”.

The non-executive president of BCP guarantees that the bank is ready to help the country’s economy grow and believes that interest rates could fall to 2% at the end of next year.

Regarding the 9.9% reduction in Fosun’s stake in BCP, Nuno Amado, who is president of the Board of Directors of BCP, considers that BCP is in a situation of “solidity” and capacity that it has not had for a long time, “ it is fine and recommended” and therefore “it is calm”. with the reduction of the participation of the largest shareholder.