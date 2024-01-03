Nurses applaud announcement of investment in primary health care –

Luanda welcomed 2024 with a fireworks display in Baia in the Angolan capital. Rádio witnessed the night of New Year’s Eve 2023-2024, with New Year’s Eve parties, gathered in families, in religious environments and public places, before, during and after the arrival of another new year.

On the occasion, the Governor of Luanda said that he will invest, in 2024, in primary health care, in order to strengthen the health system.

Manuel Homem spoke to the press at the end of a visit to the Samba Maternal and Child Hospital, where he learned about this year’s first baby, who was born at 00 hours and 2 minutes of natural birth, weighing 3,500 kilograms. He offered various goods to the first 12 children born on the first day of 2024.

The mother, visibly moved, was presented with a bouquet of flowers and a trousseau, expressing satisfaction with the gesture.

According to the person responsible, “greater attention should be paid to primary health care, as they are decisive for the quality of services at the level of Luanda”.

He also considered it essential to pay attention to health professionals, as they are “a fundamental part for the system to continue to function in a hybrid way and with the required quality”.

After attending the fireworks launch, the governor went to the Provincial Command of the National Police in Luanda, where he interacted with those responsible for ensuring the festive season.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue collaborating with the National Police, in terms of infrastructure and human capital. He recognized the heroism of the province’s employees, taking into account the existing working conditions.

Luanda waterfront

During New Year’s Eve, it was noticeable, along several of the city’s arteries, a peaceful scene without much public attendance. However, on the Luanda Marginal there was a large concentration of city dwellers for the pyrotechnic (fireworks) show.

Meanwhile, nursing technicians in Luanda are happy with the promise of the governor of Luanda about investing in primary services in the health sector. This statement was made by trade unionist Afonso Quileba.

Quileba, is equally confident that “the executive will be able to provide drugs to respond to the needs of users, with a view to changing the situation that was experienced in 2023.

The representative of the rubber men hopes that the promise of the Luanda strongman does not just remain as a speech.

