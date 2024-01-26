Nutella loses the case against Rigoni di Asiago: the “palm oil-free” advert is not a dig at Ferrero

#Nutella #loses #case #Rigoni #Asiago #palm #oilfree #advert #dig #Ferrero

“Our hazelnut cream is palm oil-free.” That phrase, contained in an advertisement for the confectionery company Rigoni of Asiago, was interpreted as a malicious allusion to its main competitor, none other than Nutella, which instead contains palm oil. So Ferrero of Alba, producer of the most famous hazelnut cream in the world, sued the rival company. But she lost it.

The judicial clash took place in France: what gave rise to the dispute between the two Italian companies was an advertising spot aired between 2019 and 2020 in the transalpine country: Rigoni of Asiago promoted its Nocciolata, a direct competitor of Nutella, highlighting the absence of palm oil and showing an orangutan relaxing in the garden, a bit as if to say that thanks to similar choices the deforestation caused by oil palm plantations no longer worried him.

An image from the commercial that came under fire

A message which, although not mentioning Ferrero, infuriated the Alba company which spoke of “denigration and parasitism” in front of the judge but which has now lost the battle. The French judge in fact ruled in favor of Rigoni, condemning the local branch of the Piedmontese company to pay 10 thousand euros in “compensation” to the Venetian competitors.

The French consumer defense newspaper reported the news What to choose. For years, many companies in Italy have abandoned palm oil to replace it with other ingredients or limiting the fat content to the natural oil contained in hazelnuts. However, Ferrero would argue that it is precisely palm oil that guarantees the smooth and creamy consistency of Nutella. The company has also always declared that it only uses traceable and sustainable oil. This affair certainly reopens the debate on the validity or otherwise of certain industrial choices and brings the issue of palm oil and the link between this and deforestation in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia back to the center of the discussion.

