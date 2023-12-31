Nutrition and mental well-being: reveal the impact of fatty foods on vascular health after episodes of stress

#Nutrition #mental #wellbeing #reveal #impact #fatty #foods #vascular #health #episodes #stress

Stress can affect mental well-being, leading to anxiety, depression or sleep problems (Illustrative image Infobae)

Eating habits play a crucial role in people’s quality of life, because they directly impact physical and mental health. In this context, recent research has brought to light how foods rich in fat can affect the ability of our blood vessels to recover after stressful situations.

This study, which was published in Frontiers in Nutrition, had a methodology implemented that included a rigorous experimental design in which 21 healthy participants consumed a high-fat (56.5 g) or low-fat (11.4 g) meal. and, subsequently, they were subjected to tasks that had a high cognitive stress load.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham took key measurements before and after eating the meals, tracking indicators such as plasma triglyceride concentration, forearm blood flow, blood pressure and cardiovascular activity. Additionally, endothelial function (regulation of systemic blood flow) was assessed immediately before, as well as 30 and 90 minutes after experiencing mental stress.

When a person is under stress, difficulties may arise such as decreased concentration and focus, decision making may be compromised, and short-term memory may deteriorate (Illustrative image Infobae)

When experiencing stress, people typically show changes in their body such as expansion of blood vessels far from the heart (peripheral vasodilation) or increases in blood pressure. These changes were the same regardless of the type of food they ate.

Although, half an hour after the stress, the ability of arteries to widen (an indicator of good vascular health known as “FMD”) was reduced in both groups.

However, 90 minutes after the stress had passed, this reduction in the arteries’ ability to widen only persisted in those who had eaten high-fat foods.

Excessive fat consumption can also cause weight gain, obesity and liver problems (Illustrative image Infobae)

So, according to the researchers, this indicates that the fats in food could interfere with the normal recovery process of blood vessels after stressful situations. According to the authors, the consequences of these findings are important and can guide future nutritional recommendations, as they focus on the protection of the vascular system in contexts of high stress, a condition that is increasingly common in modern society.

Understanding these mechanisms is vital for the design of prevention strategies and for improving dietary interventions focused on long-term cardiovascular health.

Research published in the journal Health and Quality of Life Outcomes shows following a balanced or Mediterranean diet is related to a better quality of life related to cardiovascular health (HRQoL), both in physical and mental aspects.

It is essential to manage stress to keep the body in optimal condition and avoid long-term health complications (Illustrative image Infobae)

In contrast, diets considered unhealthy or Western-style are linked to worse HRQoL scores. Although, the authors mention that more studies are needed on the topic.

Likewise, a meta-analysis of studies published in the journal Psychiatry Research indicates that following a healthy diet could be linked to a reduced risk of depression, while a Western diet would be related to an increased risk. The researchers note that these findings support the theory that eating habits play a significant role in both the prevention and treatment of depression.

Likewise, a study published in the journal Hospital Nutrition with a sample of 1,055 university students concluded that unhealthy eating patterns are related to high levels of anxiety, stress and depression in said population.

It is advisable to moderate fat intake and maintain a balanced and healthy diet (Illustrative image Infobae)

For this reason, the authors of this research pointed out that it is necessary to implement educational programs that encourage the reduction of the intake of harmful foods in this group, which could benefit their psychological well-being.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises a balanced and regular diet to improve well-being. The entity considers that adequate hydration and frequent consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables are crucial.

Additionally, she recommends establishing a daily routine, including meal times, family time, homework, and leisure, to manage stress. Also, it specifies that adequate rest is valuable, since you should try to get the necessary sleep and maintain habits such as going to bed and getting up at the same time.

The WHO points out that it is essential to maintain social relationships, engage in regular physical activity and limit exposure to the news are also suggested practices to prevent stress.