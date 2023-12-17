Nutrition education, eliminate a teaspoon of this a day and your blood pressure will lower

#Nutrition #education #eliminate #teaspoon #day #blood #pressure

Some studies carried out recently have shown that eliminating a particular ingredient from the diet helps to lower blood pressure.

As all scientists say, nutrition is capable of influencing the health of the human body. A diet rich in healthy foods it can in fact slow down the arrival of serious diseases. What was food like in the past then? The ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans were people accustomed to using physical strength on a daily basis, since most jobs required muscles.

For this reason, their diet consisted of wholemeal bread, legumes, fish, meat, fruit and vegetables. The dishes created with these ingredients were also simple and raw, or undercooked. However, the big turning point came in the 18th century, when sugar took over Europe for the first time. The latter revolutionized all recipes forever.

The ingredient to eliminate to lower blood pressure

One of the ingredients that must be consumed in smaller quantities is undoubtedly sugar, as the human body is unable to dispose of all sugars assimilated daily. For this reason, the body transforms them into fats which accumulate progressively. This means that reducing or eliminating sugar certainly brings many health benefits. However, recent research has shown that another ingredient, which is usually used in almost all dishes, should also be reduced: salt.

Eliminate a teaspoon of salt – biopianeta.it

In particular, researchers have discovered that it is sufficient to remove a teaspoon of salt a day to have enormous benefits. The very small daily reduction is in fact compared to a real drug therapy to combat high blood pressure. The authors of the study are researchers from Northwestern University in Chicago, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of Alabama. To obtain these results, scientists studied 200 volunteer people between the ages of 50 and 75. A portion of the participants had normal blood pressure; another part instead suffered from high or low blood pressure.

Subsequently, the volunteers were divided into two groups: the first began a diet high in salt for a week, while the second ate foods with very little salt. So what were the results of the research? The researchers noticed differences already after a week of dieting. Those who ate foods with very little salt had lower blood pressure than volunteers who followed a high-salt diet. And not only that: a reduction of 6 mm Hg was also found, compared to the values ​​that the same volunteers had before the experiment.

