Nutrition. Fiber, vitamins… The banana, an undeniable ally for your health

#Nutrition #Fiber #vitamins.. #banana #undeniable #ally #health

When it comes to compliments to the banana, it’s hard to know where to start. So let’s start with its health benefits. The sweet taste of this fruit comes from its richness in carbohydrates.

Vitamins B6 and potassium

Its soft and dense texture does not prevent good digestion. It is indeed full of fiber. Banana is also rich in manganese, vitamin B6 and potassium.

One of its big advantages is that it is suitable for all audiences: from infants at the time of dietary diversification, to athletes (it is a very good source of energy) through to schoolchildren at snack time.

How to choose ?

Unless you are eating them quickly, choose bananas that are still green. They will finish ripening slowly at home.

In terms of storage, be aware that they do not like the cold. So no refrigerator but room temperature.

How to cook it?

The banana is of course eaten raw. But not only. Pan-fried, flambéed or even baked in the oven, it’s a delight. So :

In the pan, fry the banana for 5 minutes in a little butter to brown it;

To flambé the banana, add a dash of rum at the end of cooking in the pan. Remove the pan from the heat, hold it at arm’s length so as not to burn yourself while bringing a match close to the alcohol. A long flame will rise and die almost immediately.

Bake for 15 minutes, having previously washed the skin.

Finally, on the union side, the banana goes perfectly with rum (to be consumed in moderation), dark chocolate (in fondue for example), white meats, accompanied by fruit in the form of fries, mash or gratin…