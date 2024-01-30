“Nutritional supplements are largely marketing,” says a sports dietitian

#Nutritional #supplements #largely #marketing #sports #dietitian

If you regularly go to the gym, there is a good chance that you also take nutritional supplements in addition to your plate of vegetables and meat or fish. Producers of these supplements are seeing a huge increase in demand, but according to sports dietician Laura Hoogers, it does not always add as much to that boost for your body, she says in Goedemorgen Nederland on NPO 1.

Magnesium pills, a scoop of pre-workout for some extra energy or maybe a few milligrams of creatine for stronger muscles. Many gym fanatics swear by it as a supplement to their workout routine. An athlete says: “I notice results, especially when you start strength training.”

Sports dietitian Hoogers is skeptical in some cases, but thinks it can add something. “It’s mainly about how you use it and in what way.”

Are you already receiving our free newsletter? Register here and stay informed about WNL!

‘A lot of money is being made from this’

Many people use nutritional supplements incorrectly, says Hoogers. She says that “for example, if you take a bowl of cottage cheese at home with a piece of fruit, or if you eat it before your hot meal, it doesn’t actually add much.”

Many well-known people also advertise nutritional supplements on social media. “A lot of money is being made from it,” says Hoogers. “But for the most part it’s purely marketing.”

Also read:

The finfluencer: reliable advisor or thief of your wallet? ‘It’s better to buy a book for 20 euros’

See more

Also Read:  The 4 foods that you absolutely must consume to stay healthy for longer. One is indigestible for many

By: Matthijs Meulblok

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Commemoration ceremony at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec: a demonstrator verbally attacks Minister Duclos
Commemoration ceremony at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec: a demonstrator verbally attacks Minister Duclos
Posted on
Alina’s killer shocked those in the courtroom. The gesture of the murderer from Mangalia left him speechless
Alina’s killer shocked those in the courtroom. The gesture of the murderer from Mangalia left him speechless
Posted on
Public education competition in Bié may be canceled –
Public education competition in Bié may be canceled –
Posted on
Yuzuru Hanyu, Scott Moir and Gabriella Papadakis: The skaters who inspire the great promises at Gangwon 2024
Yuzuru Hanyu, Scott Moir and Gabriella Papadakis: The skaters who inspire the great promises at Gangwon 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News