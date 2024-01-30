“Nutritional supplements are largely marketing,” says a sports dietitian

#Nutritional #supplements #largely #marketing #sports #dietitian

If you regularly go to the gym, there is a good chance that you also take nutritional supplements in addition to your plate of vegetables and meat or fish. Producers of these supplements are seeing a huge increase in demand, but according to sports dietician Laura Hoogers, it does not always add as much to that boost for your body, she says in Goedemorgen Nederland on NPO 1.

Magnesium pills, a scoop of pre-workout for some extra energy or maybe a few milligrams of creatine for stronger muscles. Many gym fanatics swear by it as a supplement to their workout routine. An athlete says: “I notice results, especially when you start strength training.”

Sports dietitian Hoogers is skeptical in some cases, but thinks it can add something. “It’s mainly about how you use it and in what way.”

Are you already receiving our free newsletter? Register here and stay informed about WNL!

‘A lot of money is being made from this’

Many people use nutritional supplements incorrectly, says Hoogers. She says that “for example, if you take a bowl of cottage cheese at home with a piece of fruit, or if you eat it before your hot meal, it doesn’t actually add much.”

Many well-known people also advertise nutritional supplements on social media. “A lot of money is being made from it,” says Hoogers. “But for the most part it’s purely marketing.”

Also read:

The finfluencer: reliable advisor or thief of your wallet? ‘It’s better to buy a book for 20 euros’

See more

By: Matthijs Meulblok