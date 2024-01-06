Nutritionists demystify preconceived ideas about food

#Nutritionists #demystify #preconceived #ideas #food

Reading time: 2 min — Spotted on The New York Times

After the end-of-year holidays, it’s hard to resist the idea of ​​eating healthily again after having a series of gargantuan meals. Whether this is one of the good resolutions made for the new year or not, it can be useful to have a few tips in mind before getting started.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are better for your health

Between fresh fruits and vegetables, canned or frozen, do you think the former are better for your health? According to experts, canned and frozen foods are equally nutritious.

“They can also be more economical and can be an easy solution to always have fruits and vegetables available at home,” even specifies Sara Bleich, who worked for the US Department of Agriculture and is a professor of public health policy at Harvard. Be careful though with certain added sugars, salts and other saturated fats present in certain canned foods.

Fat is bad

This is false, not all types of fat are bad. For Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, assistant professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, whether saturated fatty acids and trans fatty acids (found in margarine for example) can increase the risk of stroke and disease cardiovascular, there is also “good” fat.

This is the case with olive oil, certain nuts and seeds, and fats found in fish—all can reduce these risks. This good fat can also produce hormones, help the proper functioning of cells or even provide the energy necessary for the body.

Plant milks are better than cow’s milk

“That’s not true.”, says Kathleen Merrigan, former US deputy secretary of agriculture who teaches courses on sustainable food systems at the University of Arizona. Plant-based milks made from almond, rice or even oats therefore have nothing to envy of cow’s milk.

For the latter, for example, we find eight grams of protein per cup compared to one to two grams for almond milk, and two to three grams for oat milk. Other ingredients are also added to some plant-based milks, such as salt or sugar, unlike cow’s milk.

Eating soy food increases breast cancer risk

This is a common misconception that comes from the high doses of plant estrogens found in soy, which stimulate the growth of cancerous tumors in animals. “But this has not been supported by studies on humans”warns Doctor Frank B. Hu, professor in the nutrition department at Harvard.

According to the specialist, soy-based food could even have protective effects. “Soy foods are a wealth of nutrients—like protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals—that can reduce the risk of heart problems.”