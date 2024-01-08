Nvidia announces Super variants RTX 4070, 4070 Ti and 4080 with more CUDA cores – Computer – News

#Nvidia #announces #Super #variants #RTX #CUDA #cores #Computer #News

Nvidia is introducing Super variants of its RTX 4070, 4070 Ti and 4080. These video cards get more CUDA cores than their non-Super counterparts and in the case of the RTX 4070 Ti Super also more memory. The video cards will be distributed in January.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is the first to appear on the market. This video card will have 7168 CUDA cores, an increase of more than twenty percent compared to the regular RTX 4070. The video card will also have a higher TGP of 220W, where the current RTX 4070 has a TGP of 200W. The Super variant is otherwise unchanged compared to its predecessor. The card still features 12GB of GDDR6X memory with a 192bit memory bus, for a total memory bandwidth of 504GB/s.

Nvidia will release the GeForce RTX 4070 Super on Wednesday, January 17 and will have a suggested retail price of 669 euros, just like the current GeForce RTX 4070. The first reviews will appear a day earlier. These will revolve around the RTX 4070 Super Founders Edition and the so-called MSRP models from other manufacturers, which will be released at Nvidia’s suggested retail price. A day later, on the day of release, reviews of more expensive models will also appear. The current RTX 4070, unlike the 4070 Ti and 4080, will remain available after the release of the 4070 Super. That video card will get a price reduction to $549. Nvidia has not yet shared a new euro price for the regular 4070.

RTX 4070 Ti Super gets 16GB memory and larger AD103 GPU

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti also gets a new Super variant. This will have an AD103 GPU with 8448 CUDA cores. The current RTX 4070 Ti has a smaller AD104 chip with 7680 CUDA cores. That’s an increase in CUDA cores of ten percent. The RTX 4070 Ti also stands out because this card is the only one with more memory: 16GB GDDR6X instead of 12GB. The memory bus is also wider, with 256bit compared to 192bit in the RTX 4070 Ti non-Super. The bandwidth also increases to 672GB/s. The TGP of the card remains the same, at 285W.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super will be released on Wednesday, January 24, a week after the release of the RTX 4070 Super. In this case too, the Founders Edition and MSRP reviews will appear a day earlier, followed by reviews of more expensive models on the day of release. The RTX 4070 Ti costs 899 euros and replaces the RTX 4070 Ti, which will disappear from the market.

RTX 4080 Super will be $200 cheaper than RTX 4080 non-Super

Another week later, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super will be released, which will receive relatively the smallest upgrade of the three new Super variants. This card will be equipped with 10,240 CUDA cores, an increase of approximately five percent compared to the 9,728 cores in the existing RTX 4080. The video card retains its 16GB GDDR6X memory, although the speed is increased from 22.4 to 23. 0Gbit/s. This gives the RTX 4080 Super a memory bandwidth of 736GB/s. The TGP of this card also remains unchanged, at 320W.

The RTX 4080 Super will be released on Wednesday, January 31. The Founders Edition and MSRP reviews for this video card also appear a day earlier, with reviews of more expensive models on the day of release. The RTX 4080 Super has a suggested retail price of 1,119 euros. That is 350 euros less than the introductory price of the RTX 4080 non-Super, which is being taken off the market.

It is not the first time that Nvidia has released new Super variants of its video cards halfway through a generation. The company also did this in the RTX 20 generation. The company also used a similar strategy at the time: the GPU maker released three Super variants: the RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super. These cards also had more CUDA cores than their respective non-Super variants and became available at lower recommended prices.

Video card

Gpu

CUDA-colors

Memory

Tdp

Introductory price

GeForce RTX 4090

AD102

16.384

24GB GDDR6X

450W

1959 euro

GeForce RTX 4080 Super

AD103

10.240

16GB GDDR6X

320W

1119 euro

GeForce RTX 4080

AD103

9728

16GB GDDR6X

320W

1469 euro

(disappears from market)

GeForce RTX 4070 Super

AD103

8448

16GB GDDR6X

285W

899 euro

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

AD104

7680

12GB GDDR6X

285W

~910 euro

(disappears from market)

GeForce RTX 4070 Super

AD104

7168

12GB GDDR6X

220W

669 euro

GeForce RTX 4070

AD104

5888

12GB GDDR6X

200W

669 euro / 599 dollar

(reduced to $549,

new euro price unknown)