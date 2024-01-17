Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE test: Get ready, the price drop is here! – Chapter 20

#Nvidia #GeForce #RTX #Super #test #ready #price #drop #Chapter

Nvidia is launching the new GeForce RTX 4070 Super today. It costs the same as the RTX 4070 at launch, and is only slightly slower than the RTX 4070 Ti, which you had to pay over 21 grand for not so long ago. The novelty with a price tag starting at 16,500 crowns will thus affect the prices of graphics cards in a wide area, and their prices will also have to be lower.

The main thing that is great about the new RTX 4070 is that, for the price of the original RTX 4070, it offers only slightly lower performance than the RTX 4070 Ti, which started at 22,000. So if you wanted to get a more powerful GeForce than the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4080 was already too expensive, take the RTX 4070 Super for all ten. The original, one percent more powerful RTX 4070 Ti for twenty thousand and more are nonsense with the launch of the RTX 4070 Super, until they become significantly cheaper.

With the announcement of the RTX 4070 Super for an MSRP of $599, Nvidia has also reduced the MSRP of the RTX 4070 by $50. In our case, this would mean roughly 15,400 crowns including tax. Compared to the RTX 4070 priced like this, the RTX 4070 Super is clearly more advantageous – the surcharge is only 7%, but the performance increase of the RTX 4070 Super is 15-16% on average in the tested games. And most of the conclusions in the world reviews will probably be in this spirit.

Our situation is slightly different. A simple three-way calculation means that in order for the RTX 4070 to reach the same price/performance ratio as the RTX 4070 Super, it should cost 14,350 crowns. And already last week, RTX 4070s from Palit were available here for fourteen thousand, and since then their price has dropped by another two hundred. The RTX 4070 discounted to 13,800 crowns is therefore already a more attractive choice today than the RTX 4070 Super for 16,500. And along with it, you will also find some other two or three discounted RTX 4070 models that are just a little worse off.

But the vast majority of cards cost over fifteen thousand, and quite a few of them even over sixteen. All the more expensive RTX 4070 models should therefore come down significantly in price, otherwise they will be worse in terms of price/performance ratio and there is no point in buying them.

It will be especially interesting to compare the non-reference models RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super – it is still difficult to predict if manufacturers will significantly increase the prices of overclocked models so that they do not have to discount their older counterparts, or if they will only increase the classic 100-200 dollars against the basic models and the prices will be similar like the RTX 4070, with the fact that you get 15% more powerful cards for the same price.

If we go purely for the price/performance ratio, i.e. for the cheapest cards on offer, at the moment, paradoxically, it seems to me the most reasonable to buy a discounted RTX 4070 for less than 14 thousand. Actually, the RTX 4070 Super doesn’t offer anything extra against it – it’s a card from the same performance category with the same memory capacity and an increase in performance proportional to how much you pay more. In terms of equipment, it is practically the same.

It can be said that the more you pay for the RTX 4070 Super against the discounted RTX 4070, the higher performance you get. But games at settings that aren’t playable on the original RTX 4070 won’t fare much better on the RTX 4070 Super. The frame rate will go up by some fifteen to sixteen percent, but it’s hard to tell with the naked eye when playing – for example, between 70 and 80 frames per second, there’s not such a dramatic difference that you’ll notice it at first glance.

To really improve against the RTX 4070, you have to go one category higher, i.e. to the 16GB RTX 4070 Ti Super. With it, you already get 16 GB of memory on a wider 256-bit bus, and therefore better throughput and performance in higher resolutions. And greater possibilities during work deployment, either thanks to 16 GB of memory, or thanks to two active NVENC encoders.

If you’re building a gaming setup or upgrading your graphics and can’t afford a 16GB RTX 4070 Ti Super, right now I’d recommend going primarily for the discounted RTX 4070 for fourteen thousand, and only if you have a few thousand to spare, think about the RTX 4070 Super. Of course, the general lesson remains valid as well – if you’re primarily after gaming performance and have a solid build base, the extra three grand spent on more powerful graphics will have a bigger impact on gaming performance than investing in memory, CPU or disk.

No response from AMD for now

We currently don’t have a direct competitor for the RTX 4070 Super. The RX 7800 XT aims lower in both price and performance (especially with ray tracing, there is already a performance difference between the two models). On the other hand, there is the RX 7900 XT for 21 thousand, which is more powerful, but also significantly more expensive.

That’s why AMD has included a trimmed down RX 7900 GRE in the offer, but at the moment it doesn’t look like something you should worry about. Surprisingly, one model from XFX can already be purchased here, but it should not be much better in terms of performance than the RTX 4070 Super, in terms of price as well, and in all other respects, except for memory capacity, it is worse. Maybe that’s why other manufacturers don’t rush to the market with it. Although it seems that it exists more so that there is something on paper in the big hole in the offer between the RX 7800 XT and the RX 7900 XT, but otherwise it is not particularly attractive neither to the manufacturer nor to the customers.

At the moment, I can’t think of many reasons why, when choosing between the RX 7800 XT and the RTX 4070 for fourteen thousand, I would prefer the Radeon. Leaving aside my personal hatred for Nvidia, it’s probably just AMD’s more open policy regarding drivers for Linux, but that probably doesn’t bother Windows players.

With prices starting at 13,500 crowns, the RX 7800 XT ceases to be interesting, and AMD will have to lower the price. Against the RTX 4070, it offers only one percent higher performance in rasterization, with ray tracing it already lags behind in terms of performance. And even the few hundreds that you save are gone in a year in electricity payments due to the significantly higher consumption of Radeon. And we don’t even have to discuss the wider support of DLSS 2.x image generation compared to games with FSR 2.x image generation FSR 3 support, expansion of Reflex against Antilag+ or better support for acceleration of calculations via GPU and higher performance in ray tracing when rendering in applications.

RTX 4070 Super Founders Edition: a cheap base

As for the RTX 4070 Super Founders Edition itself and its features – it probably doesn’t make much sense to discuss it with us at the moment. Although there are options to have the cards sent directly from Nvidia to us as well, it still doesn’t look like official sales will start again in the near future.

With the RTX 4070 Super, you don’t have to be too sorry. It uses the same design as the RTX 4070, but has a 20 W higher power consumption, so the operating characteristics are already slightly worse than the original RTX 4070. The cooler can sometimes be heard under load.

Taking into account the price, this is a solid foundation that will definitely not disappoint, and some basic models will certainly be worse off at a similar price. But as far as noise is concerned, it’s only slightly better than average, and I’m sure that among the non-reference models, cards will be available that won’t be much more expensive, and at the same time will be noticeably quieter and cooler at the same time.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, 12 GBPROSCONSPerformance increase against RTX 4070, only a little slower than RTX 4070 Ti12 GB of memory, less suitable for 4K Efficiency and consumption DisplayPort only in version 1.4a Without load passive cooling, at least average noise under load We currently have a worse price/performance ratio than RTX 4070 for 14 1,000-wider support for DLSS, image generation and other technologies in games compared to alternatives from AMD Practically the same equipment as the RTX 4070, only higher performance compact design Approximate price with VAT: CZK 16,500