Nvidia presented a powerful video card, in line with the sanctions over China

#Nvidia #presented #powerful #video #card #line #sanctions #China

American corporation Nvidia has unveiled a modified version of an advanced chip used in video cards built into gaming laptops and other computer gaming devices. Its parameters have been changed in order to comply with the restrictions on the export to China of high-tech chips and technologies for their production, which the United States introduced in October, reported, quoted by BTA.

The new chip will be available to customers in China from January, an Nvidia spokesperson told the agency.

The semiconductor provides increased performance and efficiency of the video cards in which it is embedded, and better quality of graphics generated by artificial intelligence technology.

“The GeForce RTX 4090 D has been created with parameters that fully comply with export restrictions imposed by the US government. While creating this product, we coordinated our work with the US government in detail“, an Nvidia spokesperson pointed out.

The company representative noted that the PC gaming data processing speed provided by the chip intended for the Chinese market is “5 percent slower” than that generated by the standard RTX 4090 D chip. The US bans exports to China on chips of this model, as well as on semiconductors of the A800 and H800 series.

The chip, which Nvidia is preparing to export to China, will cost 12,999 yuan ($1,836.8) in the Asian country.