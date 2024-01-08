Nvidia rises to record high as chipmaker announces AI-related components -January 8, 2024 at 10:21 PM

#Nvidia #rises #record #high #chipmaker #announces #AIrelated #components #January

Market closed – Nasdaq 22:00:00 08-01-2024 After-hours 22:52:46 522.53 USD +6.43% 524.12 +0.30%

January 8, 2024 at 10:21 PM

Shares of Nvidia soared to a record high on Monday after the world’s most valuable chipmaker unveiled new desktop graphics processors that use artificial intelligence.

Nvidia shares rose 6.4% to close at $522.53, its highest closing price ever, after the company announced the GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series of graphics processors, which are mainly aimed at video game enthusiasts.

In the run-up to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nvidia also announced other components and software related to AI.

Nvidia is seen as the largest supplier of processors for AI computing and the company’s shares will more than triple by 2023.

Traders traded more than $32 billion worth of Nvidia shares during Monday’s session, making it the most traded company on Wall Street, according to LSEG data. Nvidia’s stock market value now stands at almost $1.3 trillion.

The latest rally in Nvidia’s stock helped push the PHLX semiconductor index 3.3% higher.

To the original article.



Legal warning

Legal warning

Please contact us if you would like to see anything corrected

© – 2024

DurationAuto.2 months3 months6 months9 months1 year2 years5 years10 yearsMax.

PeriodDayWeek

More graphs

NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales are broken down by product family as follows – Computing and Networking Solutions (55.9%): Data Center Platforms and Infrastructure, Ethernet Interconnection Solutions, High-Performance Computing Solutions, Autonomous and Intelligent Vehicle Platforms and Solutions, Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Solutions for enterprises, cryptocurrency mining processors, embedded computer cards for robotics, education, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc; – graphics processors (44.1%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro, etc. brands). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming consoles, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), visual and virtual computing software, car infotainment system platforms and cloud collaboration platforms. Net sales are divided by sector between data storage (55.6%), gaming (33.6%), professional visualization (5.7%), automotive (3.4%) and other (1.7%). Net sales are geographically distributed as follows: United States (30.7%), Taiwan (25.9%), China (21.5%) and other (21.9%).

More information about the company VerkoopKoop

Last closing price

490,97

USD

Average price target

660,53

USD

Spread / Average target

+34,54%

Consensus

Vaira. 1 jan.

Kapi.

+5,51% 1213 md.

$-3,71% 491 md.

$-1,69% 482 md.

$-3,58% 198 md.

$-3,87% 152 md.

$-1,13% 150 md.

$-4,82% 92 578 M

$-0,46% 92 121 M

$-3,89% 72 172 M

$-3,07% 68 742 M

$

Halfgeleiders – Andere

“);

InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() {

aICTags[“oop”] = ic_page.defineOutOfPageTag(“4Traders/quotepages”,”zppOOP”);

aICTags[“oop”].setKval({“adslot”:”d_OOP_1″});

aICTags[“oop”].render();

});

while (aAdsQueue.length)

{

(aAdsQueue.shift())();

}

InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() {

displayViewableAds(‘InvestingChannel’);

$( window ).scroll(function() {

displayViewableAds(‘InvestingChannel’);

});

});

}

gaEvent(‘adspv’, ‘InvestingChannel’, ‘US’);

googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(‘Edition’, ‘nl_NL’);

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(‘UserType’, ‘free’);

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(‘Content’, ‘equities’);

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(‘codezb’, ‘57355629’);

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs();

try{googletag.pubads().getSlots().forEach(function(slot){if(slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith(‘zpp’)){;}else{googletag.pubads().refresh([slot],{changeCorrelator: false});}})}catch(error){console.error(error)}

});

$(document).ready(function() { $( document).on(‘zbv_visible’,function () {startAdsService();}); if (document[zbv_hidden]===false) { startAdsService(); } });