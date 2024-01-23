Nvidia RTX Remix brings old games to modern

#Nvidia #RTX #Remix #brings #games #modern

Nvidialong awaited RTX Remix released the beta version of the tool. Although this software is designed specifically for modders, it can be used to add ray tracing and artificial intelligence-scaled textures to old games. The company is just a beta Although it is a game of the tool completely reorganize It says it can be used for .

Old games can come to life with RTX Remix

While RTX Remix is ​​already available for download, Nvidia wants to improve the software based on feedback from modders and developers. However, RTX Remix free can be downloaded somehow. But software It is not compatible with every game. Nvidia says the tool works best on DirectX 8 and 9 games such as Call of Duty 2, Hitman 2 Silent Assassin, Garry’s Mod, Freedom Fighters, Need for Speed ​​Underground 2 and Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines. The full list of compatible games is available on modDB’s website.

The software package has already been used by Nvidia to create the Portal with RTX remaster, a free DLC, and the modder-made Portal Prelude RTX. Orbifold Studios also developed Half-Life 2 RTX An RTX Remix Project using RTX Remix; This project is a community-focused remaster of the iconic game.

Frankly, we can say that Nvidia has offered an extremely detailed and deep software package to modders with RTX Remix. Therefore, the work that will be produced by the community is already arousing curiosity. Because the examples shared are quite impressive.

