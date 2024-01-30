#Nvidias #priceperformance #winner #upper #class #graphics #cards

The Geforce RTX 4070 Super is Nvidia’s new price-performance winner in the upper class of graphics cards and thus dethrones the regular Geforce RTX 4070 in its own portfolio. In terms of ray tracing performance, it ranks first overall.

The Geforce RTX 4070 Super, which Nvidia presented together with the Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super and the Geforce RTX 4080 Super at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, is the new “price-performance champion” in the manufacturer’s upper class of graphics cards and thus knocks the regular Geforce RTX 4070 from the rasterizing and ray tracing throne in the in-house graphics card portfolio. The refresh is also at the top in the performance rating of all graphics cards.

At the forefront of rasterizing

In the rasterizing benchmarks of the PCGH course 2024, the new Geforce RTX 4070 Super, which is currently available in retail stores in this country from around 630 euros, is positioned on a par with the Radeon RX 7900 XT, which currently costs from 760 euros, and is therefore in the lead fifth place in the price-performance ranking. The Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7900 GRE deliver the most images per euro in the performance ranking based on rasterizing performance.

Source: PCGH In addition to the current graphics cards of the “Ada Lovelace” and “RDNA 3” generation, the Radeon RX 6800 XT based on the RDNA 2 architecture, which is currently available at prices starting at 540 euros, is still in the market Top 3.

Price-performance winner when it comes to ray tracing

In terms of ray tracing performance, the new Geforce RTX 4070 Super is, on average, the new benchmark based on a total of ten tested games in FHD, WQHD, UWQHD and 4K/UHD and thus displaces the regular Geforce RTX 4070 from the top position in a comparatively confident manner. The Geforce RXT 4070 Ti Super, in turn, takes places 8 (“rasterizing”) and 4 (“ray tracing”), while the fastest graphics card, the Geforce RTX 4090, is far behind.

Source: PCGH The benchmarks in both categories were collected during the PCGH editorial team’s current performance tests on the new refresh graphics cards, which are currently still in the test laboratory. The test of the Geforce RTX 4080 Super, which will be released tomorrow, January 31st, is still pending.

Geforce RTX 4070 Super: RRP is undercut across the board

Nvidia’s new Geforce RTX 4070 Super has recently been available and is now below the recommended retail price (RRP).

