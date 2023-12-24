Nygren, Hans Peter – A translational and repositioning approach for clinical development of improved and less toxic cancer treatment

#Nygren #Hans #Peter #translational #repositioning #approach #clinical #development #improved #toxic #cancer #treatment

Background

Despite the advent of new cancer drugs, there is still a great need for more with new mechanisms of action and also strategies to make existing cancer treatment more tolerable. The path from basic research to the development and testing of completely new drug candidates is a long and expensive process. A simpler and much faster strategy is to “retrain” drugs that are already used for diseases other than cancer. In this project, the “retraining strategy” is used to rapidly develop a new immunomodulating cancer drug and investigate whether the consumption of special foods can reduce the gastrointestinal side effects of cancer drugs and radiation.

Description

We have found in our laboratory research that a drug against parasitic infections in the intestine, mebendazole (MBZ), stimulates the cells of the immune system to attack tumor cells and saw that it worked in a patient with disseminated colon cancer. However, MBZ is poorly absorbed from the intestine, and we have therefore manufactured variants of MBZ with better absorption, which we will now try to develop into a new cancer drug with a unique mechanism of action. Furthermore, clinical studies are investigating whether two special foods, Salovum and SPC flakes, which are currently used for eg inflammatory bowel disease, can prevent and alleviate gastrointestinal side effects of cancer drugs and radiation.

Goal

The project has two overall objectives. One is to, based on the “retraining strategy”, within a relatively short time develop a new cancer drug that works via reprogramming a type of immune cells. The second is to be able to demonstrate, based on the results of ongoing clinical studies, that with the special nutritional products Salovum and SPC flakes in combination, you can prevent and alleviate side effects from the gastrointestinal tract, mainly diarrhea, from cancer drugs and radiation. As these foods are already available, they can be used directly in cancer care if the study results are successful.